ELKTON — When Wendee Constable was a student at Harrisonburg High School, she used to volunteer at a veterinary clinic across the street from the old high school.
Constable would walk over on Tuesdays and Fridays and ride along with the veterinarian on house visits. During her volunteer days, she was introduced to the mastiff dog breed and fell in love. She always knew she wanted one herself one day.
The River Bend Elementary School kindergarten teacher not only got her wish, she has now owned three mastiffs. Her first one, Tug, is no longer with Constable, but Gabriel and Odin are.
Gabriel is one of 11 therapy dogs that work with Rockingham County Public Schools. Gabriel is 6 years old, 218 pounds and larger than most of the students who come to him for comfort.
While Gabriel mostly stays in Constable’s kindergarten classroom — for insurance purposes Gabriel must stay with Constable at all times — they do go out for recess and do things with the older kids in the morning. If a student wants to visit Gabriel, they can write him a letter asking for a visit. In addition, students who are having a tough day can be sent to spend some time with Gabriel before going back to their classroom.
“Sometimes, kids just need a reset,” Constable said. “They will come down and spend some time with Gabriel and then go back with a different mindset.”
Gabriel may be large but he’s very docile and patient as many hands pet him and hug him.
Constable knew from the very beginning that Gabriel would be a good therapy dog and had him tested and certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Gabriel has been with Constable since he was a 30-pound 12-week-old puppy. He began working as a therapy dog when he was 1 year old. Constable said it remains to be seen whether Odin will become a therapy dog as well.
“He needs to work on his manners first,” she said.
Constable’s students are clearly smitten with their furry peer.
Ebyn Cooper said Gabriel “likes cheese and he can read.” Gabriel can recognize the written words sit, down and woof.
“It’s very fun,” kindergartner Jacob Davis said. “When I see him here, I get happy.”
“He makes me happy every day,” Haven Lantz said.
There are 11 schools in Rockingham County Public Schools that have therapy dogs, said Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration.
The schools that have therapy dogs are: John Wayland Elementary School, Cub Run Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School, Linville-Edom Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, John C. Myers Elementary School, Elkton Middle School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School.
RCPS has allowed therapy dogs since the 2018-19 school year.
“Therapy dogs serve as a safe and calming influence for students of all ages,” Alderfer said. “The dogs show unconditional affection and acceptance, regardless of the circumstances. This is very comforting for students.”
Harrisonburg School Board members discussed adding a policy to allow therapy dogs in schools at their Sept. 7 meeting. There was some concern about students who do not want to be around dogs and the process for reporting that information and to whom.
