It was Mother’s Day 2019, and Autumn Pequignot was at Busch Gardens with her husband and daughter, Mara. They were about to leave the park after a gorgeous day of fun, and Pequignot had just gotten a Starbucks coffee.
“I said to my husband, ‘I don’t think this day could get any better,’” she said, ensuring that she just jinxed herself in the best way.
Pequignot’s phone rang. It was Leslie Kapuchuck, then principal at Mountain View Elementary School. She was calling to tell Pequignot that her request to transfer to the school had been approved. After filing her paperwork in January and interviewing at Mountain View, Pequignot stressed. Even though a kindergarten position was available, it was not a done deal.
“I just...” Pequignot said, miming tears flowing down her face when she got that phone call.
It wasn’t that she was unhappy at her former school, Lacey Spring Elementary School. In fact, Pequignot made her mark on the school through her agriculture work, which included instituting an Ag Day every year.
The reason Pequignot wanted to go to Mountain View was because her mother, Lavonne Rusmisel, is the cafeteria manager there, and her daughter was about to start kindergarten. Pequignot wanted all three of them to be together.
There was one person in particular with whom Pequignot desperately wanted to share the news she received on that fateful Mother’s Day — her own mother.
But she couldn’t.
Although unlikely, Pequignot was advised to wait until the Rockingham County School Board officially approved the transfer, almost always a simple formality.
So she kept her secret for weeks. It was hard because Rusmisel, with whom Pequignot is very close, had been asking her daughter to come to Mountain View Elementary School for years.
“You’ll love it here. The teachers are great,” Rusmisel would tell her daughter, Pequignot said.
Finally, Pequignot was at a baseball game with her family on a Monday night and got the call — the School Board approved the personnel actions that would send her to Mountain View, and she could now tell whomever she wanted.
Pequignot called her mom and told her to come to the baseball field under the pretense of needing to take Mara somewhere.
When she arrived it was Mara who shared the news: “I’m going to your school for kindergarten,” she told her grandma.
In between happy tears and hugs, Rusmisel asked “Is this a joke?” She was assured it was not.
That fall, three generations resided under one roof — grandma, mother and daughter, sharing the same building. And they all agree, it’s as great as you can imagine.
“It’s such a blessing, to have that peace of mind, to have my daughter and my mom here,” Pequignot said.
Every morning, Mara and Pequignot visit Rusmisel in her office or the cafeteria. Mara’s artwork lines the walls of Rusmisel’s office.
She has been a cafeteria manager for 37 years, the last 21 at Mountain View, the entirety of the school’s existence. She does the scheduling, places orders and takes care of the books. But by far the best part of Rusmisel’s job comes when she gets to work the computer when the kids come through the lunch line.
“It’s wonderful getting to see their eyes sparkle,” she said. “I can be having the worst day and then they’ll say something, and it’ll make me laugh.”
But getting to see her granddaughter’s sparkling eyes every day takes it to a new level. When the three talk about each other, they are all smiles.
Rusmisel said she appreciated that Kapuchuck, who hired Pequignot, recognized the professionalism of all parties and their ability to do their jobs despite having family in the building.
“It’s so nice having Autumn here, but having Mara here too is the icing on the cake,” Rusmisel said.
About now Principal Drew Miller, Pequignot joked: “[He] just needs to find a job for my husband and dad and it can be a whole family affair.”
One of the many benefits of having her mom at Mountain View, Pequignot has been hearing about the school and the teachers for years, making the transition from Lacey Spring even simpler. She knew who her daughter would be having for kindergarten before Mara had her first day of school.
While going to the same school your parent teaches at may not be cool for older kids, it is for Mara.
“It’s been fun coming to school with them,” she said.
Hanging on the wall of Pequignot’s kindergarten classroom is a school picture of herself at that age. It’s the spitting image of her daughter. It serves as a reminder that who you work with can feel like family. But if you’re very lucky, they can be the real thing too.
