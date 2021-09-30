If the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopts an ordinance and policy for ground-mounted solar energy facilities during its meeting on Oct. 13, the county will likely consider its first solar energy facility request in November, said Kelly Getz, zoning administrator.
As of Wednesday, there have been three large-scale, ground-mounted solar energy proposals received by Rockingham County staff, Getz said.
Two proposals, similar in size, are awaiting a public hearing, Getz said, while one request was previously tabled by the board — the Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC solar farm request.
On Oct. 28, supervisors tabled the request from Caden Energix, which is seeking to place a 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley roads south of New Market. The solar farm is proposed to have nearly 95,000 panels — enough to power roughly 6,500 homes a year.
After the board tabled the request, a solar study committee was formed composed of farmers, environmental activists, lawyers, elected officials and engineers. The committee was tasked with formulating recommendations on how Rockingham County should address future ground-mounted solar facilities through ordinances and policies.
On Sept. 22, the board amended the proposed solar policy and ordinance to include a per-site acreage cap. The per-site acreage cap will be 60 acres and apply to the land under solar energy infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
Getz said the other two solar proposals that have gone through the preapplication process will roughly be 22 acres and 27 acres.
The Caden Energix proposal can still be considered by the Board of Supervisors due to the per-site acreage cap added as a policy item.
An ordinance is applied to all sites, whereas a policy is applied to individual sites.
Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, wrote in an email Tuesday that applicants can submit proposals for any size project and the board can evaluate each on a case-by-case basis.
Getz said the board can consider solar requests above 60 acres if the proposed solar ordinance and policy are adopted.
The three solar proposals will require a special-use permit to move forward, Getz said. The county has not received any solar proposals in need of a rezoning, so the county’s Planning Commission will not consider the requests for recommendations.
If the board adopts the proposed ordinance and policy, the next meeting supervisors have is scheduled for Nov. 17, according to the county’s website.
Getz said the Board of Supervisors will be able to make changes to the proposed policy and ordinance in the future if voted on in October.
