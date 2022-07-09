Mount Crawford's former mayor, a member of the town's Planning Commission and James Madison University's director of residence life have expressed interest in filling a vacant Town Council seat.
On Monday, Town Council will consider appointing someone to fill the remainder of Stacy Linthicum's term, which expires in December. The position is also up for election this year.
Linthicum resigned May 31 because she is moving outside town limits.
Alfred Cook, Tasha Hoover and Kathleen Campbell have applied to fill Linthicum's seat.
Cook served on Town Council from September 1987 to December 2020. For 18 years, he was mayor.
Even after his term ended, Cook remained involved by participating in council meetings. In his resume, he wrote he is still a point of contact for residents who have questions about town business.
Cook said Friday that he believes the old section of town is losing its representation to the newer subdivisions, and he's still "concerned and interested" in town proceedings.
"I'd like to continue serving the people of this town," he said.
Hoover has been a member of Mount Crawford's Planning Commission since March 2021. She is employed by 10 Roads Express in Harrisonburg as a regional driver manager.
Reached Friday, Hoover said she'd "proceed in a manner consistent with what the residents of the town want" if appointed.
"I want to be more involved in my town," she said.
Campbell is employed by JMU as its director of residence life. In her resume, Campbell wrote that she directly supervises three associate directors responsible for housing assignments, facilities and staffing.
In her resume, Campbell wrote she oversees a residence hall system consisting of 6,700 resident students, and is responsible for the oversight of the department's $35 million budget.
An attempt to reach Campbell Friday was unsuccessful.
Mount Crawford has a Town Council election this November, when three seats will be up for grabs. Cook and Hoover have filed to be on the ballot, as well as incumbents Toni Ray and Bobby Taylor.
Mount Crawford Town Council meets Monday at 7 p.m. at the town's Municipal Building.
