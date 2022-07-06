Three women were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on July 4.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Brent Coffey said a 2006 Mazda 6 was traveling eastbound near the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road at 2:05 p.m. Monday. The driver of the car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
The driver, a 28-year-old Elkton woman, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Coffey said she suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to U.Va.
One of the passengers, a 32-year-old Harrisonburg woman, was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Coffey said. She suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to U.Va.
Coffey said a second passenger, a 37-year-old Elkton woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt and was also flown to U.Va.
Coffey did not name the women.
No charges have been filed, and VSP continues to investigate.
