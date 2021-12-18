A national TikTok trend encouraging students to bring gun violence to schools did not affect Harrisonburg City Public School or Rockingham County Public Schools, though attendance was down across both divisions Friday.
The threat originated on the social media platform and did not mention either school division.
Law enforcement for both the city and county were notified of the situation. However, the day was uneventful, said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards.
"There has been no threat to RCPS," Scheikl said. "I did inform families of the TikTok challenge, but that originated elsewhere."
There were no credible threats toward any local schools, but attendance was down, especially at East Rockingham High School, where fewer than half of the students were present, Scheikl said. At the other schools, 10 to 20% fewer students were present.
"A number of students decided to leave during the school day, so it was certainly an incredibly busy day for teachers and administrators," Scheikl said. "With anxiety levels of students already high from two years of uncertainty, days like today are harmful to them."
Although the threat did affect attendance for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, it wasn't far off from attendance on any given Friday, Richards said. It is also the day before the winter break, which historically leads to lower attendance, he said.
Absenteeism the day before Thanksgiving break was 13% across the division. On Dec. 3 absenteeism was at 9%, and 10% on Dec. 10. Absenteeism was at 16% on Friday.
