TIMBERVILLE — Timberville has a budget.
At a meeting Thursday, Timberville Town Council members Natalie Sherlock, Sharon Jones, Debbie Jessup and Clarence Fox voted to adopt the town's $2.25 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Ned Overton and Carl Turner were absent.
The budget adopted Thursday amounts to $2,257,348.46, which is about $250,000 less than the town's budget for the current fiscal year.
The town will fund its capital improvement projects through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The budget includes a 5% increase in salaries for all town employees. It also has a 3% increase in water and sewer rates.
Timberville property owners with an additional trash can will pay an extra $1 every month, which results in $5 per billing period. Trash rates will increase to $2 per billing to offset trash bills for the town.
The budget shows revenues from sales tax increased by 12.5%. In Virginia, businesses remit sales tax to the commonwealth, and all localities are allocated money based on the number of school-age children that reside in the town.
And Timberville property owners will also see a 1-cent decrease in the town's real estate tax rate. At a prior meeting, Town Council voted to lower the town’s real estate tax rate to 10.5 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The rate will bring in $239,790 in real estate tax revenue, which is a 29.6% increase from the last fiscal year. For Timberville to bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did last fiscal year — $185,000 — the real estate tax would need to be set at 8.65 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
Assessments are done through Rockingham County, and are completed every four years.
Timberville officials received no comments from the public regarding the budget.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
