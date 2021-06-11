TIMBERVILLE — Timberville Town Council unanimously voted to adopt the proposed $2.5 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during its meeting Thursday, which was held in person for the first time in 14 months.
The budget included no tax increases, investments to the town’s police department and utility fee increases.
Residents will see a hike in water and sewer rates of 3% and $1.50 per month in trash charges starting July 1.
Town Manager Austin Garber said the budget also included salary increases for the town’s police department, as well as funding for renovations to the department’s office, evidence and storage rooms.
There is also funding allocated for an investment in lexipol, which provides public safety policy, training solutions and a wellness app for public safety and local government officials, according to its website.
Garber said sidewalk renovations on McCauley Avenue, paving on Virginia Avenue West and a brush cutter for the public works department are also included in the budget.
Despite being discussed and voted on during Town Council’s May meeting, increases to the town’s water and sewer connection fee will not go into effect July 1 since a public hearing will be required before implementing the change, according to Town Attorney Mark Callahan.
Callahan said Thursday when council voted to include increasing the town’s water and sewer connection fees by $500 for both in-town and out-of-town connections on May 13, the vote was merely expressing council’s intent to move forward with that increase.
In order for it to be implemented, council is required to notify the public and hold a public hearing before taking action.
The proposal is to raise in-town water and sewer connections from $4,000 to $4,500. Out-of-town connections will increase from $4,500 to $5,000.
Before voting to schedule a public hearing, council members discussed when the increases should go into effect so a date could be included in the public notice. Council member Sharon Jones made a motion to increase the connection fees effective Jan. 1.
Council members voted 4-2 to move forward with the public hearing, which is expected to be held in July. Council members Ned Overton and Natalie Sherlock voted in opposition.
Council also discussed an upcoming event at American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Museum.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the museum will host a panel featuring four veterans who will speak on their experiences in military service on foreign soil. The event is free to attend.
Timberville will also host a dedication ceremony on June 18 for the Veterans Memorial at American Legion Park. The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School band, which will play the National Anthem, Legacy of Heroes and Marches of Armed Forces.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.
