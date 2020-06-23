It has been a year in the making, but a concept plan for Timberville’s parks has been approved.
During a special meeting Thursday, Timberville Town Council took action on the proposed $2.1 million budget for fiscal 2020-21 and the park improvements concept plan for American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Park. Both action items were approved unanimously.
The approved budget included no rate or fee increases and a 3% raise for town employees. Overall, the budget is 10.77% less than the current fiscal 2019-20 budget.
The budget will go into effect July 1.
For park improvements, the town’s maintenance crew can get started on new projects when available now that the concept plan has been approved.
During the June 11 council meeting, Mayor Don Delaughter said the final version of the park plan was received by the town on June 10 by LPDA.
LPDA, a Charlottesville-based landscape architecture and planning company, was hired by the town in July and has been providing preliminary plans for Timberville’s parks.
According to the park budget outlined on Thursday, the town paid $13,767 to LPDA to create the park plan.
The first set of plans was given to park a planning advisory group in November, providing a blueprint for possible changes.
LPDA had identified 18 key areas in American Legion Park and 26 in Plains District Memorial Park. After the advisory group sent back markups in December, LPDA sent an updated sketch in February that showed the biggest change being the splash pad going to American Legion Park instead of Plains District Memorial Park.
The final version of the plan, which can be amended at any time, shows 21 key areas for American Legion Park and 30 in Plains District Memorial Park.
At Plains District Memorial Park, changes include the addition of two horseshoe pits, a biofilter for stormwater treatment, a porch swing pavilion and expanded parking with up to 159 spaces.
For American Legion Park, some of the additions include a splash pad, splash pad pump house and equipment building and a wedding or ceremony area.
Efforts to improve Timberville’s parks began in April 2019, when council voted to close the Plains District Memorial Pool and form a park planning advisory group to brainstorm new ideas for the park system.
The town set aside $140,000 for park improvements in the fiscal 2020 budget for the first phase of improvements.
Delaughter said the town has spent roughly $32,000 for improvements and received about $35,000 in donations.
“We still have $108,000 to put into our parks and we have come a long way with just the little bit of money we have spent,” he said.
Pilgrim’s Pride donated $10,000 to install a dog park at Plains District Memorial Park, which was completed on June 1. With just under $8,000 spent on covering costs for fencing, disposable waste stations and benches at the dog park, the leftover funding was used to put barriers around playground equipment at Plains District Memorial Park.
Other items that have been completed at the parks includes removing the barbecue pit at and adding swings at Plains District Memorial Park. That project was completed in September 2019, along with removing dumpsters at the park.
Delaughter said by approving the park concept plan, it approves only the $140,000 budgeted so far, but amendments could be made later in the fiscal year.
Town Manager Austin Garber added that the plan does not lock the town into doing anything listed, but “truly is a plan on how to improve the park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.