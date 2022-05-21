TIMBERVILLE — Timberville officials gave the go-ahead to staff to lower the town’s real estate tax rate to 10.5 cents for every $100 of assessed value at a public hearing Thursday night.
No one spoke at the public hearing, according to town clerk Melinda Hooke. Councilmembers Debbie Jessup, Clarence Fox, Carl Turner and Sharon Jones voted to lower the rate. Natalie Sherlock and Ned Overton were absent.
Timberville currently runs a real estate tax rate of 11.5 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Assessments are done through Rockingham County, and are completed every four years.
The lowered rate will not impact Timberville’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, officials said, because the proposal assumed a lower tax rate after discussion from town council.
According to the proposal, officials expect the town to bring in $239,790 in real estate tax revenue, a 29.6% increase from the last fiscal year.
Timberville’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $2,257,348.46. The town’s budget for the current fiscal year is $2.5 million.
The proposal has no capital improvement projects, and does not include depreciation, thus leading to a lower budget than the last fiscal year, according to Town Manager Austin Garber.
The upcoming fiscal year begins July 1.
A public hearing for Timberville’s proposed budget is May 31 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Timberville’s Town Office.
