With less than two months before any unused CARES Act funds had to be returned back to the county, Timberville Town Council members spent more than an hour discussing how the town’s funds would be used during a meeting Thursday.
When the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved distributing more than $1.6 million of CARES Act funding to provide town assistance, Timberville received $139,064.
Since receiving the funding, the town had only spent roughly $3,500.
With more than $135,000 remaining, Town Manager Austin Garber developed a list of projects and ideas that were presented to council on Thursday.
Of the 12 items discussed, three had already been paid for: purchasing personal protective equipment, installing protective barriers inside the front offices at the town hall and transitioning to a telework setup.
As money was already spent, council members focused most their time discussing the other nine areas of interest deemed worthy of CARES Act funds.
Garber said the item he would push for approval the most was providing either bonuses or hazard pay to town employees. Allocations would be based on which employees were at a higher risk of coming into contact with COVID-19, such as police officers and public works employees.
Employees who were least likely to be exposed to COVID-19 would receive the lesser amount of hazard pay or bonus.
Another idea for funding was to purchase additional equipment to stream council meetings remotely.
“We don’t know how long the restrictions will be in place,” Garber said. “This would allow us to better stream meetings.”
Council members Bob Blosser and Sharon Jones voiced opposition to the idea and ultimately the consideration was denied.
Council did approve allocating funds for touchless bathroom fixtures, updating the town’s message board outside of the town office and legal expenses associated with COVID-19-related work.
Town council also approved giving the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department a grant to assist with lost revenue in 2020 and starting a small-business grant program.
“I think when we went through it, I think we came up with a decent list that I think falls into what the CARES Act meant to be for,” Mayor Don Delaughter said.
Delaughter said dollar amounts to each area council agreed to fund would not be available until the town attorney could review expenditures and dictate the amount of money needed for particular areas.
