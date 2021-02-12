Timberville Town Council approved a request for a proposed subdivision located on Roxbury Lane during Thursday’s council meeting.
The subdivision was first heard by council members during its January meeting, when a joint public hearing was held with the town’s planning commission.
During the public hearing, Max Von Arnswaldt discussed the site plans for the subdivision located adjacent to American Legion Drive.
Arnswaldt purchased the property in early 2020, but no developments have been made since.
The site plans showed the subdivision having 40 units — 11 townhouses, 12 duplexes and 17 single-family homes.
Considering there are existing townhome units located off Lone Pine Drive, Arnswaldt said at the time the development would be a nice transition to add to the area.
Street lights, sidewalks and a 25% open space requirement will be included in the development.
The town received five comments on the proposed development, with a majority opposed to the subdivision due to disturbing existing views from neighboring properties.
Another concern raised was having the water line run through the development.
Town Manager Austin Garber said during the Jan. 26 planning commission meeting that the site plans were sent back to engineers to review the water line's placement.
Garber said it was proposed that the water line run down Irish Lane instead of through the development, adding that it would be a “nice improvement” for the town to have the water line run through Irish Lane.
Following the discussion, commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the subdivision.
"I’m excited about seeing more development coming to the town,” said commissioner Sarah Berry.
When town council met Thursday, Garber told members that all concerns raised by residents and the Virginia Department of Transportation has been addressed by developers.
Council approved the subdivision unanimously.
