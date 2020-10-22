After the motor on the town’s primary water source failed Thursday, Timberville asked residents to be mindful of their water usage throughout the weekend as repairs can’t be made until next week.
The town posted on its Facebook page before noon saying the motor on the main water source failed after 55 years in operation. A new motor won’t be installed until Monday or Tuesday.
The town’s storage tanks are full, and secondary water sources are being used to maintain water levels.
The town did not issue an order restricting water use as of Thursday, but asks that residents limit high-water use activities, such as washing vehicles and watering lawns, to conserve water until repairs are complete.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.