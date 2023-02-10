TIMBERVILLE — Timberville is working to address speeding near Plains Elementary School.
At Thursday's Town Council meeting, council authorized the town to pursue an agreement with a private vendor to install and operate photo speed monitoring devices in school crossing zones.
State law allows local police departments to place and operate a photo speed monitoring device in school zones to record violations. Timberville is the second town in Rockingham County to move forward with such enforcement; Bridgewater did so in October.
Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd said the company the police department is looking at for cameras, Blue Line Solutions, uses LiDAR, or laser imaging technology, as opposed to radar. LiDAR uses a narrower beam which is very specific to a vehicle, whereas radar is very wide, Dodd said.
"So that particular company we're looking at can even more guarantee that the vehicle that is targeted for violation is the actual vehicle, because the LiDAR is a narrower beam," he said.
If a vehicle is speeding through the school zone while school is in session, the camera will take a picture of the license plate and vehicle, Dodd said. Those images go back to the company, and comes back to the police department for officers to review and verify the violation.
The ordinance states that those in violation will pay a civil penalty of $100. Officials noted that anything above 10 mph is considered to some as speeding, but they didn't set a certain speed for these rules on Thursday.
"So from the perspective of the recipient, the person that is getting fined, it's $100," Dodd said. "There's no associated court costs, there's no points on your license."
Utilizing the camera equipment would be more efficient than having an officer sit outside the school and catch speeders, Dodd said. He said Blue Line Solutions — the same vendor Bridgewater is using — launches a big advertising campaign in the area to get the word out before enforcement begins.
"It's not, 'Hey, let's go catch some people and make a bunch of money,'" Dodd said. "It's, 'Hey, let's let people know this is what we're doing in order to reduce speeding in the school zone,' and really advertise that, and make sure that people know."
He said Blue Line Solutions ran a traffic survey in the area and caught just less than 400 people that would have met speeding criteria in a school week. Plains Elementary School is located on American Legion Drive.
"The idea is that once this is in place, and enough people get caught, then the reputation about the school zone gets in the community," Dodd said.
Council approved the ordinance unanimously.
"It's hard to argue with something when it's keeping kids safe and slowing people (down) in a school zone," Mayor Don Delaughter said.
