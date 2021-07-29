Timberville’s Christmas Village has been playing a game of musical chairs in terms of finding a location to host the annual holiday event.
In 2018, it was held in the Food Lion parking lot. The following year, it moved to American Legion Park, where it was expected to stay for several years. However, the Christmas Village’s event website featured a new address Tuesday — Showalter’s Orchard.
Town Manager Austin Garber said Wednesday that “CART made the decision to relocate the Timberville Christmas Village outside of the town of Timberville.”
Garber said he did not know why CART decided to move the event outside town and declined to comment further.
CART is a volunteer-based nonprofit that created the Christmas Village attraction in 2018 as a platform to uplift local craftspeople and serve as a place to gather and recognize the small town’s touristic potential.
Planners behind the Christmas Village consist of Shea Alexander and Town Council members Ned Overton and Natalie Sherlock.
Sherlock said they decided to move the Christmas Village to Showalter’s Orchard because the renovated stables at American Legion Park are not 100% up to code and safety standards.
“It was more of a compliance issue,” she said.
The first Christmas Village was held in the Food Lion parking lot with attendance reaching between 5,000 and 6,000 people. With initial success, CART members used the renovated horse stables at American Legion Park to house vendors in 2019.
Sherlock said that when the event was held in 2019, a fire marshal said it could go on but further renovations would be needed in the future, such as making the stables handicapped-accessible.
The Christmas Village was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With fundraising goals not met to make the additional renovations, Sherlock said the owners of Showalter’s Orchard offered to host this year’s event.
“We wanted to be able to have the event,” she said.
The event will be held inside the greenhouse at Showalter’s Orchard, Sherlock said.
According to the event’s website, the Christmas Village will run during the weekends of Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Hours of operation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Sherlock said vendor applications are still being accepted, with additional information available on the village’s website.
Council member Debbie Jessup said Wednesday that she is disappointed the 2021 Christmas Village will not be held in town, adding that she knew town maintenance and staff put in a lot of work to make the event look nice.
“I don’t know what to expect with it being at Showalter’s Orchard,” she said. “It kind of takes away from our town businesses because it isn’t bringing people into the town.”
Sherlock said that despite the event no longer being held in the town, village visitors will still need to drive through Timberville to get to Showalter’s Orchard.
“It will create another adventure,” she said.
Efforts to reach other council members were unsuccessful Wednesday.
