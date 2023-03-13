TIMBERVILLE — The community input meetings on the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail came back to Rockingham County this weekend, and about 60 Timberville-area residents weighed in on what they’d like the project to include in their neighborhood.
Representatives from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley and Timberville town officials held the meeting Saturday morning at the Plains District Community Center.
Community meetings began in late February and are scheduled in each of the incorporated towns the corridor goes through.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail is a proposed 48.5-mile multi-use recreational trail along an out-of-service portion of a Norfolk Southern railroad track that runs from Broadway to Front Royal.
A 2021 study completed by public finance economist Robert Cline found that acquisition of the corridor could cost between $15 million and $25 million. Officials have said that if acquired, they aim to have the project complete by 2030.
According to that study, trail construction is estimated between $28 million and $36 million, bridge construction and repairs are about $26.9 million and preliminary engineering efforts would be between $4 million and $6 million.{/span} Rail removal would cost up to $11 million and upgrades at the trailheads would cost between $7 million and $15 million, according to the study. Operating costs are expected to be $1.4 million per year.
State officials conducted a feasibility study that determined converting the corridor into a trail would be possible, said Maya Alexander, community engagement coordinator for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. The state’s current two-year budget sets aside about $90 million for multi-use trails, and some of that funding reportedly is allocated for the purchase of the corridor. In December, Congress approved a $3 million allocation of federal money for the Virginia Department of Transportation to use to help pay for preliminary engineering.
Alexander said officials have been in negotiations with Norfolk Southern and are “expecting news of this purchase any day.”
Comments
People had the opportunity to write their ideas down on large poster board with what they think the proposed project should include.
When asked what they’d like to see on the trail, people wrote dog parks, trash containers, exercise stations, emergency call boxes, river access areas, “educational” stops to identify local flora and fauna, picnic shelters, trail lighting, bike racks, benches, trees and mile markers, historical markers or wayfinding signs.
Some wrote they’d use the trail as a carless way to get to Broadway, Mount Jackson or New Market or to visit family or go to school. Others would use it to walk, hike, take their pets on, or bike.
Others had ideas to not have the trail be made of gravel. A paved trail would be easier to bike, roller skate and push a baby stroller, one comment read, and it noted that if someone falls on gravel, it is more painful than pavement. Gravel is more expensive to maintain, and will be impacted by snow and rain, the comment continued.
A few other comments agreed with the paved trail idea, but another comment suggested to limit the paving to the more town-like areas, and have gravel parts in more rural sections.
Another comment mentioned the possibility of parallel rails with trails.
Timberville’s Involvement
The idea of a rail trail in the area has been discussed for a couple of years, said Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber. He said in June 2016, the town received notice of the discontinuance of service on the section of rail line between Broadway to Mount Jackson. At the time, the town didn’t realize that rail service north of Mount Jackson had also been discontinued.
Garber said he was passed along an email in September 2018 from Don Hindman — now the project manager — about an exploratory rails to trails meeting in Woodstock. On Sept. 21, 2018, Garber and some others from attended the meeting, which he said is the first connection between Shenandoah and Rockingham counties on a possible rail trail project.
The project’s momentum later grew following that meeting, Garber said.
In Timberville, the rail corridor runs through the town’s historic district, established in 2012, Garber said. The town developed a revitalization plan for that area the year before. But over the years, the town struggled with ways to incentivize investors to purchase vacant property in that part of town due to the lower traffic counts, he said.
“So by bringing large numbers of potential consumers directly into the area where the rail line runs through, it would prime that for mechanism for redevelopment and revitalization,” Garber said. “Based on the success of other rail trail projects, the economic impact this would have on the northern end of Rockingham County would be extremely significant.”
The project would also provide additional recreational opportunities in town, Garber said.
Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter noted the project’s support from nine incorporated towns, three counties and two regional planning district commissions.
“This is truly a partnership,” he said.
The next community town hall-style meeting for the project is scheduled for March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg, at the Edinburg Fire Hall. Strasburg will have its meeting March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Strasburg High School. Front Royal’s meeting is set for March 23 at 7 p.m. at Samuels Public Library.
A virtual meeting on Zoom will be held April 4 at 7 p.m., and the Woodstock meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 6 p.m. in the Woodstock Town Hall’s council chambers. The meeting in Toms Brook is slated for April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Toms Brook fire hall.h
