Kelly Hilliard believes everyone should live their best life, and her 50 chickens, six cows and horse are no exception.
At Good Plains Farm in Timberville, sustainability is key. For 32-year-old Hilliard, who operates half of the farm, this means focusing on soil health through rotational grazing practices.
The 200-acre farm has been in the family since the 1700s. It was known as the “Plains Farm” when Hilliard’s grandfather, William Good, purchased the land, and he raised cattle, cash crops and sweet corn. The farm was passed down to Good’s daughters when he died in 2015, and Hilliard operates the half that her mother, Barbara Estep, owns.
Hilliard always wanted to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps, so she pursued a degree in agricultural and life sciences at Virginia Tech. She graduated in 2012 and worked in the industrial agriculture industry shortly after college. But she found her calling after learning more about sustainable farm practices through YouTube.
“I saw the benefits of regenerative, holistic pasture-based farming more appealing,” Hilliard said. “It’s just a different production model.”
Thus, the Good Plains Farm was born. When she began operating half of the farm in 2017, Hilliard changed the name to both acknowledge her family roots and recognize her commitment to keeping the land healthy. Estep said she’s happy for her daughter and hopes Hilliard continues to operate the farm for many years to come.
“I think she’s done really well,” Estep said. “[Her grandfather] would be really proud of her.”
The farm produces beef, eggs and natural products including elderberry syrup and bath bombs. Every morning, Hilliard moves the cows so that they get fresh pasture daily. Then, she feeds the chickens and collects their eggs. Once or twice a week, the chickens’ mobile coop is moved to a fresh spot in the pasture that the cattle were previously in. This allows the chickens to spread fertilizer from the cows through the pasture and eat pests.
On top of operating the farm, Hilliard works two part-time jobs, which she said can be difficult to juggle. However, Hilliard said her biggest challenge is keeping the farm financially sustainable. Supply costs are rising, so Hilliard has had to increase her product prices. Marketing is also an obstacle.
“It can be challenging, trying to educate people that there’s a reason food is cheap,” Hilliard said. “The production model is much different. I’m not knocking anybody else’s eggs, but I care about the animals and how they’re raised.”
Despite these setbacks, Hilliard is gaining loyal customers. She takes online orders in addition to selling her products at the Broadway Community Market on Saturdays. Hilliard also said she’s working on setting up a store at the farm.
“That’s my goal — to have the farm store here where people can come and shop,” Hilliard said.
Another goal for Hilliard is to provide farm-to-table dinners on-site and allow people to visit the farm.
“I have a lot of different ideas for the farm that I think would be really cool,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard and Estep said it’s important for the farm to stay in the family. Though Hilliard and her husband don’t have children yet, she said she hopes to pass Good Plains Farm along someday.
For now, though, Hilliard is focusing on the health of her animals and the land they occupy. She said she enjoys interacting with the animals every day and seeing their personalities come through. Most of all, Hilliard appreciates watching her hard work pay off in the form of healthy soil and quality products.
“The connection to the land and seeing the improvement of the pastures has been a really exciting thing for me,” Hilliard said. “It’s a much more management-intensive process, but the rewards are much greater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.