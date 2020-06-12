With a little over two weeks remaining to adopt the fiscal 2020-21 budget, Timberville Town Council members met virtually for the first time Thursday to conduct a public hearing for the proposed $2.1 million budget.
“It is our first, hopefully of just a few, electronic meetings until we get back to meeting in person again real soon,” said Mayor Don Delaughter.
For the last week, the town has accepted comments for the proposed budget in writing, but no comments were received by the start of Thursday’s meeting, according to Town Manager Austin Garber.
Prior to the hearing, Garber provided a brief recap of the proposed budget and explained the difference from the first draft to what was being considered.
“This version of the proposed budget is pretty slim and it contains no rate or fee increases, while a 3% increase in salaries is proposed,” Garber said.
The beginning versions of the proposed budget included capital projects and expenditures, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “fairly high level of uncertainty on how the economy will fair in the long term,” the budget was reworked and most capital expenditures were removed, Garber said.
Garber said some capital improvements for the town’s parks were left in the budget.
There were several cuts made within the town’s general fund spending, including decreasing the budget for computer maintenance by 63.6% and training and seminars by 83.3%, making an overall 0.7% decrease to the fiscal 2020-21 budget compared to the adopted fiscal 2019-20 budget.
Areas where more funding was allocated included the police department, public safety training, repair and maintenance for Christmas lights, supplies for park expenditures and advertising.
“As we track the town’s financial situation through the year, there could be potential to revisit the capital expenditures at the midyear mark to see what is going on at that time, how are town finances are going and what the revenues are looking like and if we want to put capital expenditures back in there at the midyear mark, we can just do that through a budget amendment,” Garber said.
Overall, the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 is 10.77% less than the current budget.
Garber also noted that all donations the town makes to various organizations have stayed the same.
“Hopefully, by midyear we can have a good idea how everything is going,” Delaughter said.
Following Garber's presentation, the public hearing was open to callers, but no one called in.
Timberville Town Council will consider adopting the budget during its June 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.