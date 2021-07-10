Effective Jan. 1, in-town and out-of-town water and sewer connection fees in Timberville will increase by $500.
The increase was approved during Thursday’s Town Council meeting following a public hearing on the proposal. There were no comments in opposition or in favor of the increase received by council, according to council member Ned Overton.
Council member Clarence Fox was absent.
As approved, in-town water and sewer connections will increase to $4,500 and out-of-town connections will rise to $5,000.
Town Council began considering increasing connection fees in May, but it was not included in the approved fiscal year 2021-22 budget since no public hearing was held.
The discussion was initiated in May by council member Carl Turner, who said he wanted to see the increase due to infrastructure repairs the town could face in the next few years.
