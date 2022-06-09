A Timberville man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle into a car that turned in front of him east of Broadway.
According to the Virginia State Police, David W. Bruce, 54, was riding a 1996 Honda motorcycle west on Mayland Road, which is Va. 259, at about noon when he struck a westbound 1987 Ford Bronco trying to turn left onto Va. 1419, which is Winsinger Drive.
Bruce was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Ford, Robert A. Smith, 71, of Broadway, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
Smith was charged with reckless driving, and the crash remains under investigation.
— DN-R Staff Reports
