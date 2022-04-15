TIMBERVILLE — With the town's draft budget nearing completion, Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber said officials are proposing a 1-cent decrease in the real estate tax rate.
Currently, Timberville has a 11.5-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value. Town staff proposed a 10.5-cent rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, at Town Council's meeting Thursday.
Because the decrease would still result in over 1% revenue growth, the code of Virginia requires Timberville to hold a public hearing, which council set for May 19 at 7 p.m.
Garber said the hearing can't be done at the same time as the hearing for the proposed budget, so council set that meeting for May 31 at 7 p.m.
Real estate tax rates have been a point of interest in the area this year, as the value of most homes in the county increased by about 30% since the last reassessment took effect four years ago, according to county documents.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopted a 68-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value, a decrease of 6 cents from the current rate.
In other business, Town Council allowed White Mountain Construction Co. to move forward with the proposed Fort Run Subdivision. The subdivision proposes six buildings along North Main Street and Belvedere St. in Timberville.
Garber said the town's Planning Commission reviewed the site layout and recommended its approval to Town Council.
Because the property is zoned residential, there was no requirement for a public hearing, Garber said. He also said the subdivision is "fairly simple" because there are no public streets proposed on the interior of the property.
The subdivision includes five single-family residences and one duplex. Four lots would be facing front on Belvedere St., one would be off Main Street and the other off of Community Circle.
"We have had several meetings with the developer and his engineer, and we are still working with them on the utility layout and what would be most beneficial to the town and developer within reason," Garber wrote in his staff report to council. "The utility layout has no bearing on Council being able to approve the subdivision of the property as staff can address those approvals at a later date."
Council members Carl Turner, Debbie Jessup, Sharon Jones and Ned Overton voted in approval, with Natalie Sherlock abstaining because she is an adjoining property owner. Clarence Fox was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.