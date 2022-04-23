TIMBERVILLE — With no capital improvements included in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Timberville officials are proposing a lower budget for town council to consider.
The proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $2,257,348.46. Last year, town council approved a $2.5 million budget for the the current fiscal year.
Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber said he removed the “depreciation” line from water and sewer expenditures, as it “complicates and inflates the budget.” Towns are not required to show depreciation in the budget, Garber said, since it is accounted for in the audit and annual financial report.
Garber is proposing a 1-cent decrease for the town’s real estate tax rate. Currently, Timberville has a 11.5-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value.
Real estate tax revenue is up due to the value of most homes in the county increasing by about 30% since the last reassessment took effect four years ago.
Even with the decrease, Timberville will still bring in $239,790 in real estate tax revenue, according to the proposed budget. It is a 29.6% increase from the last fiscal year.
For Timberville to bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did last fiscal year — $185,000 — the real estate tax would need to be set at 8.65 cents per every $100 of assessed value.
A public hearing on the real estate tax rate is set for May 19 at 7 p.m.
Revenues
The meals tax revenue is up $10,000 from last fiscal year, but the cigarette tax is down $5,000, according to the proposed budget.
The proposed budget shows revenues from sales tax is up by 12.5%. In Virginia, businesses remit sales tax to the commonwealth, and all localities are allocated money based on the number of school-age children that reside in the town.
Revenues from business licenses increased by 19.1% in the proposed budget.
“This indicates that the economic health in Timberville is doing well because more money is being spent at Timberville businesses,” Garber wrote in a memo to town council.
Timberville is also considering increasing sanitation fees from $31 to $33 per billing cycle to cover increases in the collection contract. There is also a proposed increase of additional containers to $5 per container every billing cycle, according to budget documents.
Timberville is proposing to increase water and sewer rates at 3% on the base rate, and all tiers, according to budget documents.
In total, the general fund revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year is just over $1.5 million.
Expenditures
For the upcoming fiscal year, health insurance premiums are increasing close to 5%, according to budget documents.
Retirement rates are increasing by 17.3% at the start of the next fiscal year, according to budget documents. These rates are locked in for two years.
There are no increases in salaries for public safety employees.
There is a 7.2% increase in sanitation expenditures, due to a raise in the collection contract. Timberville put out an invitation to bid and received one proposal from its current contractor, Waste Management.
Timberville plans on using its American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover costs of its Lexipol, or public safety policy and training, software, tasers, and in-car cameras. Over the next four years, Lexipol, tasers and in-car cameras would cost a total of $98,436. ARPA funds are at no cost to the taxpayer.
A public hearing for Timberville’s proposed budget will be held May 31 at at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Timberville’s Town Office.
