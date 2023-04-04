The Timberville Town Council will hold a public hearing next week on proposed revisions to the town's land development regulations.
The proposed regulations include new rules for vape or smoke shops, skill games or games of chance, and solar energy.
Vape shops are retail outlets that primarily sell electronic cigarette products.
According to the proposal, vape shops would be allowed under a conditional-use permit in a business district. Smoke shop businesses must only be open between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and all of its employees must be older than 21.
Smoking would be prohibited on the premises, according to the draft, and there should be no distribution of free or low-cost merchandise. Minors are not allowed inside the smoke shop, and businesses must post clear signage stating so.
Businesses must have a surveillance camera system and "adequate lighting" on the premises so that the video security recording is clear, according to the draft.
Skill gaming machines are also allowed with a conditional-use permit in a business district. According to the draft, a public establishment could have no more than four skill games operating for play at a time. Private establishments could have no more than four skill games operating for play at a time without a waiver. Private establishments that seek to have more than four skill games running at a time must make a formal request to the town council.
The draft defines a private establishment as one that is not open to the general public without first being accepted as a member of the club which owns or operates the business.
No business should have the primary purpose of operating the games, the draft states. Games should cost less than $3 per play, and they shouldn’t allow a payout of more than $3,000 per play. No one under the age of 18 should be allowed to play a game.
The proposed rules also establish standards for solar energy systems, which would be in addition to zoning regulations. According to the draft, solar panels may be installed on roofs of buildings. The panels' height on buildings for single- or two-family dwellings may extend up to five feet above the highest point of the roof of which it is installed.
Solar energy systems may be attached as part of any building facade, like roof tiles, window shutters or canopies, according to the draft. A solar energy system may be ground mounted but should not be located within any setback or in any yard that fronts on a public right-of-way. If the solar panels are six feet or less, they may be located in any side or back yard. Freestanding solar panels can't occupy more than a quarter of an acre.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Timberville Town Hall, 392 S. Main St.
