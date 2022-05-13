TIMBERVILLE — Using federal funding, 10 projects got approval from Timberville Town Council at its meeting Thursday.
Timberville received $1.78 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The town allocated most of the money to the public works and police departments.
On Thursday, Town Council approved $98,436 to pay off debt at the police department, $4,801 to pay off a mini-excavator and $62,000 for a service truck.
It also put $50,000 to a new police vehicle, $220,000 to an expansion of the town's maintenance building and $200,000 to upgrades at American Legion Park.
One-time bonuses for full-time employees take up $49,000 of ARPA funding, along with $6,000 for banners and $16,000 for a sewer pump.
The town put $25,000 in reserves for a police department remodel.
Timberville has already spent $198,981.41 of its ARPA money on an emergency water repair on Orchard Drive, security cameras, sewer engineering on North Main Street and Maple Avenue, billing software and engineering on Spar Mine Road.
Town officials have also spent $59,845 on a skid steer at $59,845 and $71,60 on a second well pump.
Other projects previously approved include improvements to Maple Avenue's sewer lines, and $366,000 for a water main line extension on Spar Mine Road.
Council members Carl Turner, Clarence Fox, Debbie Jessup, Sharon Jones and Ned Overton were present and all voted yes. Natalie Sherlock was absent.
