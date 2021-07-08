Timberville Town Council will host a public hearing regarding increasing the town’s water and sewer connection fees by $500 for both in-town and out-of-town connections during its meeting today at 7 p.m.
Town Council began considering increasing connection fees in May, but it was not included in the approved fiscal year 2021-22 budget due to there not being a public hearing held before hand.
The discussion was initiated in May by council member Carl Turner, who said he wanted to see an increase in connection fees due to infrastructure repairs the town could face in the next few years.
The proposal is to raise in-town water and sewer connections from $4,000 to $4,500. Out-of-town connections will increase from $4,500 to $5,000. If approved, the increase will go into effect Jan. 1.
The public hearing will be held in person at the Timberville Town Hall.
— Staff Report
