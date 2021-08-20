Nearly 13 years ago, filling a vacancy in one of Timberville’s various departments was an easy task to complete.
Town Manager Austin Garber said he remembered how in 2008 the town advertised for a front office position and received more than 100 applications. As time went on, Garber said, the town noticed a declining trend in the amount of applications it receives for open positions across all departments.
As of last month, that trend is being seen in the town’s police department as a position for a full-time police officer remains vacant.
“There are not enough workers to fill vacant jobs,” Garber said.
Garber said the police officer position has been advertised for nearly two months, and while applications have been received, the town did not receive the response it was looking for.
“So we came up with ideas to get people interested,” Garber said.
On Aug. 12, Town Council voted to offer new incentives for not only potential police candidates, but for all future vacant positions.
Garber said the new incentives allow the town to be more competitive with other localities and agencies when trying to attract future employees.
“It will help us not only right now, but in the future,” he said.
The new incentives for the police officer position include a $1,500 signing bonus, a base starting pay of $45,000 for certified officers, individual medical insurance paid by the town and a $1 per hour pay differential for night shift workers.
The town is also offering affordable family insurance for new officers after Town Council agreed to pay for half the employee’s family insurance.
Town Council will also pay for each officer’s annual dues for the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which costs roughly $235.
Other benefits include college tuition assistance, an $800 medical flex account for those not using family insurance, a paid gym membership and use of force training four times a year.
“It’s about getting people interested,” Garber said. “Once they start here, they will see how supportive the town is.”
Garber said he is aware of several applications being received for the position following the announcement of new incentives on Aug. 13. Those interested in applying for the position can find more information on the town’s website.
Other matters discussed during the Aug. 12 Town Council meeting concerned the Timberville Christmas Village and the decision to move the event from American Legion Park to Showalter’s Orchard.
“It kind of hurts me to talk about this,” Mayor Don Delaughter said during the meeting. “It hurts to have heard it from a rumor and the reasoning from the Daily News-Record. I would have appreciated having a conversation.”
The Timberville Christmas Village started in 2018 to uplift local craftspeople and serve as a place to gather and recognize the small town’s touristic potential. The event was created by CART, a volunteer-based nonprofit.
Planners behind the Christmas Village consist of Shea Alexander and Town Council members Ned Overton and Natalie Sherlock.
During an interview with the DN-R in July, Sherlock said the nonprofit decided to move the Christmas Village to Showalter’s Orchard because the renovated stables at American Legion Park were not 100% up to code and safety standards, adding that it was “more of a compliance issue.”
Sherlock also said the stables needed to be handicapped-accessible. Without fundraising goals being met to complete additional renovations, Sherlock said the owners of Showalter’s Orchard offered to host this year’s event.
Delaughter said he didn’t know if he agreed with Sherlock’s reasoning behind why the event was moved outside of Timberville, adding that he was disappointed Town Council wasn’t included in the decision-making.
“It’s the Timberville Christmas Village, and it should be in Timberville,” he said.
Council member Sharon Jones also expressed disappointment in the decision during the meeting.
Jones said that during an Oct. 11, 2018, meeting, Sherlock told council members the event was “not so much about the Christmas Village, but what it does for the town.”
Jones also said a Facebook post on the event’s website on Oct. 12, 2019, showed Sgt. Jeremy Hooke driving Santa Claus to the “forever home of the Timberville Christmas Village” at American Legion Park.
“A.C., Cecilia, staff and the police department spent numerous hours helping with this endeavor and the maintenance department went above and beyond for this project, and then it was decided to be relocated and no one in town had been informed of this decision,” she said. “The Showalters have a beautiful farm and are wonderful people and I hope they are not duped as our town employees, citizens, taxpayers and businesses have been.”
Jones asked if Overton, who got the idea for the event from a town in South Dakota where a group of teenagers used small sheds to create a village, had anything to say on the matter, to which Overton declined.
Sherlock was absent during the meeting.
Delaughter ended the conversation by saying it would be nice to know what the future of the Christmas Village is and whether it will remain at Showalter’s Orchard or return to American Legion Park.
