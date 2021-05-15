Minutes before a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget was set to begin Thursday, Timberville Town Council voted to include increasing the town’s water and sewer connection fees.
The discussion was initiated by council member Carl Turner, who said he wanted to see an increase in connection fees in the budget due to infrastructure repairs the town could face in the next few years. Since the increase would be a part of the proposed budget, Town Attorney Mark Callahan told council members they could amend the budget to include the change before the public hearing started.
The amendment included raising the in-town and out-of-town connection fees for water and sewer by $500 starting July 1.
Town Clerk Melinda Cleaver confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Friday that in-town water and sewer connections will go from $4,000 to $4,500. Out-of-town connections will increase from $4,500 to $5,000.
Council member Natalie Sherlock, who voted against increasing the water and sewer connection fees, suggested raising the water and sewer rates instead. Council member Debra Jessup said she was concerned town residents would be paying for new water and sewer connections fees instead of new users.
After the discussion, council voted 3-2 in favor of including the $500 increase to in-town and out-of-town water and sewer connection fees. Council members Ned Overton and Sherlock voted in opposition.
Council member Sharon Jones was absent.
With the budget amended, council opened the public comment period. No comments were received before or during the hearing.
Mayor Don Delaughter said the proposed budget reflected no tax increases, investments to the town’s police department and utility fee increases.
“We worked out a pretty reasonable budget,” he said.
Much like other towns in Rockingham County, utility fees are determined by the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Residents will see a hike in water and sewer rates of 3% and $1.50 per month in trash charges.
Salary raises for the Timberville Police Department are included in the budget, as well as funding for renovations at the department’s office, evidence and storage rooms. The budget also included an investment in lexipol, which provides public safety policy, training solutions and a wellness app for public safety and local government officials, according to its website.
Sidewalk renovations on McCauley Avenue, paving on Virginia Avenue West and a brush cutter for the public works department are also included in the budget.
With no comments received, town council will vote on the proposed budget during its meeting in June.
Other items on Thursday’s agenda included approving a resolution supporting a proposed rail-to-trail project that will create a linear park along a rail corridor spanning from Broadway to Front Royal.
“It would be quite a boon for the whole area,” Town Manager Austin Garber said.
In the last four months, several localities that will be connected by the rail trail passed resolutions in support, including Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, Broadway, Mount Jackson and Woodstock.
Garber said the resolution shows the town is supporting the proposed project, but does not commit the town to funding.
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
