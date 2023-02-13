TIMBERVILLE — Zoning rules for vape shops and gaming machines, among other land-use regulations, are under review in Timberville.
Town Attorney Quinton Callahan created draft ordinances for vape shops and gaming machines to be allowed within town limits under a conditional-use permit.
Town Council didn’t take action on the proposals Thursday, because they are proposed additions to the town’s land development regulations. Instead, council sent the proposed ordinances, along with draft changes to some other land-use regulations, to the town’s Planning Commission for its review.
Once Planning Commission reviews the regulations, the documents will return to Town Council for a public hearing to consider adoption, Callahan said.
The draft regarding gaming machines states that no public establishment can have more than four skill games operating for play at a time. Games should cost less than $3 per play, and shouldn’t allow a payout of more than $3,000 per play.
Businesses that operate skill games shouldn’t locate the machines where someone under the age of 21 can enter, the draft states, and the business should post signage that an area where a gaming machine is located is an age-restricted area. Players must be 21 years of age or older.
Callahan drafted two options for regulations regarding vape shops, one that allows it under conditional-use in a business district with requirements, and one that allows it as a conditional-use in a business district generally.
Vape shops are commonly known as retail outlets that primarily sell electronic cigarette products.
If council were to go with the conditional-use with requirements route, the list of conditions is nearly a “carbon copy” from the town’s adult shop ordinance, Callahan said. The shop would need to be located at least 500 feet away from a residential district, and at least 500 feet away from the property line of a school, residence, church, park, day care center, nursing home, library or museum, hotel or motel, or any other smoke shop business, the draft states.
Business hours must be between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and all employees must be older than the age of 21. Smoking on the premises is prohibited, and there should be no distribution of free or low-cost merchandise, the draft states.
Signage for the business can’t be sexually explicit. The draft states that no minors are allowed inside the smoke shop, and businesses must post clear signage stating that minors can’t enter the premises unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Businesses must operate a surveillance camera system and have “adequate lighting” on the premises, so that the video security recording is clear.
Vape shops that are in operation in Timberville may continue to operate if the ordinance is passed, but still are required to obtain the conditional-use permit.
