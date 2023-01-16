TIMBERVILLE — Timberville will look into possible zoning rules to make gaming machines and "vape shops" only permissible within the town limits with a conditional-use permit.
At a Thursday town council meeting, the council directed its attorney, Quinton Callahan, to prepare a draft zoning amendment to make both vape shops and games of chance allowed with a conditional-use permit.
Town Manager Austin Garber wrote in a memo to the town council that tightening zoning rules has been discussed for several months. He had a conversation with a potential proprietor who indicated they were looking at a property in town for a vape store or smoke shop. They also inquired about how many games of chance machines they would be allowed to put in the store, Garber said.
"I discussed this topic with (Callahan), and we agreed, as did Council, that more detail was needed to establish what determined the primary use of a commercial property," Garber wrote.
In another memo to the council, Callahan said he reviewed state laws and cases to provide additional perspective on the town's ability to limit gaming machines and vape shops within the town limits.
Callahan said technically, skill games and games of chance, such
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.