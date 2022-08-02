Timberville's Parks and Recreation Committee will meet next week to discuss potential improvements to the park system, according to Town Manager Austin Garber.
Garber said committee members will also discuss the proposed restroom facility at American Legion Park after the town was awarded a $50,000 tourism grant from Rockingham County last week.
"The lack of restroom facilities is quite a hinderance on operating successful events at this location," Timberville officials wrote in their application for grant funding. "With the addition of these facilities it would allow us to expand the events that already draw in tourists and consumers from outside the town."
The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Timberville Town Office, 392 S. Main St. in Timberville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.