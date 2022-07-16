Timberville Town Council chose to donate money to the Timberville All-School Reunion at its meeting Thursday, but not with the support from all council members.
Council members Carl Turner, Clarence Fox and Ned Overton voted to donate $250 to the All-School Reunion, a biannual event between former students, teachers and staff of the old Timberville high and elementary schools.
Council member Sharon Jones voted against the donation. Debbie Jessup and Natalie Sherlock were absent.
“To me, our money is taxpayer money, and not all of our taxpayers went to Timberville school,” Jones said.
According to the All-School Reunion’s request for a donation, organizers of this year’s event are trying to get as many former students, teachers and staff to attend the reunion, and keep the cost below $25 per person.
Twenty-six percent of former students live or work in the Broadway, Timberville and New Market area, and 1,100 of its 2,800 students will receive an invitation to attend this year’s reunion, according to the All-School Reunion committee.
“I could see a small amount, but nothing extreme,” Turner said.
Turner made a motion to donate $500, which failed because it did not receive a second. Turner lowered the motion to $250, which carried.
Town clerk Melinda Hooke said Friday that 2012 was the last time Town Council donated money to the All-School Reunion, and council voted to donate $250.
Timberville High School has since consolidated to Broadway High School, and Timberville Elementary School has consolidated into Plains Elementary School.
The reunion is scheduled for Aug. 13.
