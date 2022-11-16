The Timberville Winter Festival is back, bigger and better than ever, event organizers say.
This year’s festival takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., at American Legion Park in Timberville.
All 40 vendor slots have been filled — more than double the number from last year — according to Cecilia Valdez, marketing and event coordinator for the town of Timberville.
Most of the vendors are local, she said, and there will be about six vendors serving food.
“We’re just trying to grow the event and make it an annual event that happens here in Timberville,” Valdez said. “It’s a nice, little small-town event.”
Vendor Bobbie Wilinski, owner of Bobbi’s Barn, will be returning to the Timberville Winter Festival to showcase and sell her “creative lighting.”
“I see lamps in everything,” she said.
Wilinski, of Broadway, has been going to events for about three years. But there’s something special about her hometown festival, she said.
“I think the Timberville festival is just a great community activity,” she said. “It gives local artists a chance to show their wares.”
She didn’t recall how she got started with making the unique lamps, but said that once she started, “it just kept going.” When she sets up at events, she brings about 90 to 100 lamps.
“It’s so gratifying when somebody looks up and says, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Wilinski said. “It’s really a kick.”
Valdez said there’s still much in the works before the December festival — like a possible appearance from Dr. Seuss character The Grinch, or live music.
A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, she said.
Unlike other outdoor festivals, the Timberville Winter Festival gives vendors stables to set up shop.
“The location makes the event so unique and attractive,” Valdez said.
She said the feedback she’s heard from residents is that they’re excited for another winter festival.
“It’s giving back to the community,” she said. “Locals really look forward to it. It brings a name to Timberville.”
Timberville Town Council member Sharon Jones said the festival also brings in people from out of town, who also look forward to the event.
“I have never heard a negative thing since it’s been going on,” Jones said.
Jones said that even though Timberville is a small town, it’s very active. She thanked Valdez, the town’s front office staff, Town Manager Austin Garber and the maintenance staff for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.
“No one realizes how much work goes into it, until they do it,” Jones said. “They do an awesome job.”
Her favorite thing about the festival, she said, is the fellowship between people who attend.
“It’s just a beautiful time for fellowship just after the past few years,” she said.
American Legion Park is located at 325 American Legion Drive in Timberville.
