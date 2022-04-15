TIMBERVILLE — It’s been a Timberville tradition since 2006.
At the end of every Town Council meeting, Beverly Garber stands up, addresses council, and shares historical facts of the small, northern Rockingham County town.
Through Town Council and leadership changes, the growth and evolution of the town of Timberville, and numerous Daily News-Record reporters covering its meetings, Garber, 81, remains a constant, presenting excerpts and facts about the town.
“I can’t believe it’s been 16 years,” Garber said. “I can’t hardly believe that, really.”
Garber was part of a dedicated group that worked diligently to relocate and develop the Plains District Memorial Museum in the town. The founding of the museum began in 1998, and it eventually moved to its present location on North Main Street in Timberville in 2008.
Garber said he also developed and has given historic walking tours of Timberville for the past 15 years through the Plains District Memorial Museum.
Through his involvement with the Plains District Memorial Museum, Garber would attend Town Council meetings to share updates, attendance records and happenings at the museum. At one of the meetings, Garber asked council members if they would want to hear historical notes about Timberville.
And the rest, literally, is history.
“It seems like people like it,” he said.
While he no longer gives updates on the Plains District Memorial Museum, Garber still regularly attends the monthly meetings.
In 2010, Town Council adopted a resolution naming Garber its town historian, which Garber hangs proudly in his home. Not only does Garber share snippets of the town’s history at meetings, but he also has spent numerous hours personally meeting and interacting with people all over the country who seek to learn more about Timberville and the Shenandoah Valley.
Garber graduated from Broadway High School in 1959 — “there will never be another time like the 1950s,” he said — but during his studies, he wasn’t terribly intrigued by the past.
“When I was in high school, history didn’t interest me a bit,” he said.
But, he later found himself inserted into history when he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1963. He then wrote a book detailing his experiences for his children, Janeea and Austin, the latter of whom serves as Timberville’s town manager.
“That combination … what other town in Virginia has that?” Bev Garber asked, regarding the father-son pairing at the town.
In his house, Bev Garber has a room filled with books, photos, portraits and other documents, filed for his research. But the most valuable thing, he said, is his father’s diary. The diary encompasses 70 years – from Tuesday, July 29, 1902, to 1972.
“The first entry was, ‘I am 16 years old today,’” Garber said.
Garber encourages others to keep a diary, to document and note their lives to pass down to future generations. He said keeping information like that in the family is important.
Along with written historical accounts, Garber also said listening to others can assist in learning more about history of an area. When he was about 5 years old, he would walk through the town of Timberville with his friends and family and typically end up at his Aunt Claire’s store, Kipps Store. There, older men would sit and talk, and every once in a while, Garber would listen.
“That was entertainment back then,” he said. “Things were simpler back then.”
Now, Garber is on the other side of that equation. He has seven grandchildren, and spends his free time supporting them in their activities, whether it be a music program at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, or a Broadway High School track meet or basketball game.
“It keeps me kind of busy,” he said.
In 1993, Garber wrote a book called "Timberville: The Early Years," which documents the town’s history from 1880 to 1920. To write that, Garber used old diary entries, pictures and documents to create a representation of the churches, businesses, schools and people who lived in the area at that time.
While Garber is widely known know as Timberville’s town historian, some Timberville residents also know him for something else — catching snakes.
Through the 1980s, Bev and Austin could be seen walking the streets of Timberville with his pet boa constrictor, Chomp, around his neck and shoulders.
“We named him Chomp because if you’d put mice or a rat in front of him, he’d chomp,” Bev Garber said.
Chomp was 27 inches long when Garber first got him, he said, and 11 years later, Chomp grew to be 12 feet long and weigh about 80 pounds. Garber said growing up down by the river, he always liked snakes – and maybe it’s due to the fact that not many others do, he said.
“The kids really enjoyed [Chomp],” he said. “People ask — do you still have Chomp?”
Reflecting back on his life, Garber asks where the time has gone. But, he said he’ll still share historical facts about Timberville as long as Town Council continues to let him.
“All these towns in the Valley have good history. But, of course, I think Timberville is the best,” he said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.