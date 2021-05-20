This school year has been all about adjusting expectations and meeting student needs when and how you can. For programs at Massanutten Technical Center, that has been no different.
With the price of lumber so high and social distancing and other protocols in place, MTC knew its building management program wasn’t going to be able to build the type of house it does every year for auction, Director Kevin Hutton said.
But when instructors Jerry Arbogast and David Scott came to Hutton with the idea of building a tiny house, which would solve the supply issue and need fewer students to get done, Hutton knew it would work.
“I thought what a great idea with the popularity and everyone talking about them,” Hutton said.
The house project — whether regular size or tiny — is important for MTC as the proceeds not only go back into supplies for next year, but help with other programs as well.
A group of about 15 first- and second-year MTC building management students started working on the tiny house in October. It will be auctioned off by Green Valley Auctions at 5 p.m. today.
The house is 192 square feet. When you walk in the front door, to the right is a lofted area for a bedroom, with space for a living room underneath. To the left is a kitchen area, and past that is a full bathroom.
According to Green Valley Auctions, the tiny house has been shared more than any other item, Hutton said. He is doing four to five tours of the house a day leading up to the auction.
“We’re definitely expecting a big crowd,” Hutton said.
There will be a few other items up for auction as well, including surplus items that aren’t being used by the school, vehicles and a motorcycle. The tiny house will be the last thing auctioned off.
In a regular year, Hutton likes to get $100,000 at auction with a regular size house. After expenses, the funds go right back into the school. Hutton hopes to get $50,000 at the end of the day this year.
Some of Rockingham County Public Schools’ youngest students got a chance to tour the tiny house this week as the culmination of a math unit, said Sara Hammill, principal at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
“Our third grade in their study of geometry, perimeter and area designed and constructed tiny homes,” Hammill said.
Each child presented their project to a real estate agent from the community. This year, that happened via Zoom on Friday.
They took a trip to see the tiny house on Tuesday.
