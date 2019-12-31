BRIDGEWATER — The Second Amendment was a quick conversation starter for Monday’s joint town hall with Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, followed by topics of bipartisanship, benefiting veterans and education.
The purpose of the town hall was to allow residents within the 26th and 25th House of Delegates districts to hear Wilt and Runion’s General Assembly priorities, as well as pose questions to the Valley delegates.
“That’s what we are here for, to hear your thoughts,” Wilt said.
With more than 60 people in attendance at the Bridgewater Municipal Building, Wilt opened up by saying how surprised he was by the turnout in comparison to previous town halls shared with former 25th District Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave.
“Steve has been replaced by a very capable person,” Wilt said. “I have known [Runion] from a business standpoint, and I am excited to see another businessperson come to the General Assembly.”
Runion, who is being mentored by Wilt, said he felt blessed to be able to stand where he stood, adding that he hoped to meet people’s expectations, as well as his own.
Neither delegate has been assigned committees as of Monday, but said they are working on legislation in the meantime.
The town hall was kick-started with a discussion on the Second Amendment and whether the delegates would support legislation that would protect hunters and make it more difficult for those unfit to have a gun, such as those with mental illness.
“I know it is an issue of grave concern to many,” Wilt said. “We need to continue to work to make sure resources that need to be there are there to help those with mental illness to make sure they are not being placed in a position to cause harm.”
Runion said there are certain cases in current laws that restrict those with mental illness from having a gun, adding that he would not support those with mental illness having guns.
“The issue is with treatment,” Runion said.
Both delegates argued that there needs to be adequate funding for services catering to those with mental illness and training for law enforcement officers in terms of the transportation of those mentally ill.
Another popular topic was eliminating the state inspection program for vehicles, which has been proposed in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget.
“This has been the top question since it came out,” Runion said.
Runion asked those in the crowd to raise their hand if they are against eliminating the inspection program, and more than half did.
Wilt said he is still “tossed” on the idea of eliminating the state inspection program, but asked everyone to continue sharing their thoughts on the topic with their legislators.
When asked if the delegates would work across the aisle, such as in the way Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, has done for several terms, both said they would work to be bipartisan.
Runion made himself an example by telling the crowd about his first bill to make it through the Legislative Information System regarding the development of individualized education program, or IEP, that is designed for children to meet their specific needs.
While Runion said he does not know who he will sponsor the bill with, he said it will be shared with a Democrat.
Other topics that popped up throughout the evening were raising the income threshold for veterans when qualifying for health care, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Dillon rule.
Wilt and Runion both said they would not support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative that would establish a carbon dioxide cap-and-trade program or eliminate the Dillon rule that gives local governments only power granted by the state.
“It is very concerning to me to get rid of the Dillon rule,” Wilt said.
In terms of raising the income threshold for veterans to qualify for health care, Runion said it was a matter for the Veterans Affairs Department.
“It is an issue,” Wilt said. “We need to take care of veterans regardless of the party. I haven’t looked at the budget as far as veteran appropriations, but I will continue to fight for it.”
The town hall wrapped up with a quick hit on Interstate 81 improvements and the timeline of projects.
Wilt, who is a member of the Interstate 81 advisory committee, said projects would take a “couple of years” to complete, but asked residents to push their federal representatives to keep improvements rolling.
“They need to step up their game,” he said.
