BROADWAY — Several people came to Tuesday’s Town Council meeting to express concerns over the Broadway Police Department’s handling of known militia groups that attended a Black Lives Matter protest in July.
As stated in a press release from the Black Lives Matter Broadway group, Rockingham County resident Grace Wilson submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Broadway Police Department for all documents that mentioned the protests. The press release states that the documents indicated local police departments coordinated with self-styled militias prior to protests in Broadway and Elkton earlier this year.
“What happened, happened, but my concern is there was collaboration with Broadway Police Department and militias,” said Patrick Fritz, one of the adult advisers from the Broadway protest.
Town officials, however, said there was no coordination between the police department and the militia regarding the July 6 protest at Heritage Park.
In emails to former Broadway Police Chief Randy Collins, Brian Robbins, with Rockingham County Militia, notified Collins of the militia’s intent to attend the protest and said members would be on “standby at a nearby location to act if needed.”
Robbins said the militia had “worked closely” with the Elkton Police Department to keep the Elkton protest safe and would be willing to work with the Broadway Police Department to ensure the town’s safety.
A map was also sent to Collins to show where the militia would be stationed during the protest.
The FOIA request, which has since been posted online, did not show correspondence from Collins to Robbins or other militia members.
The town was made aware of three militias that were planning on attending the protest, including the Rockingham and Augusta militias.
Fritz told council members Tuesday that as a citizen, he was concerned that Collins was “put in an incredible difficult leadership position where he had to make a choice and unfortunately made the wrong one.”
By allowing the militia to attend, Fritz said, it gave the militia legitimacy.
During the meeting, Town Manager Kyle O’Brien denied that there was collaboration between the Broadway Police Department and said the militia was not needed.
“There was zero collaboration with militia,” O’Brien said. “What they did, which was their right to do, was go to Collins, say there was a rally they planned to attend and said where they would be.”
O’Brien continued to say that in the event the protest turned violent, the Broadway Police Department would not have turned to the militia for help.
“At no point did our police department reach out to the militia,” he said. “We didn’t need them, didn’t ask them to be there and that’s the facts.”
Katie Almquist, another adult adviser from the Broadway protest, told council members she wanted to see the police department use free training offered by the Georgetown University Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, which was sent a copy of the FOIA documents by Wilson.
The institute responded to the documents and sent a letter to Broadway and Elkton officials warning against collaborating with militia groups.
“It is concerning that these militias have asserted collaboration with the police departments of both Broadway and Elkton,” the letter states. “Virginia’s false-assumption statute prohibits individuals who are not law enforcement officers from exercising law enforcement functions.”
The letter also said that “a group of private militia members coming as a unit, heavily armed with assault-style weapons, dressed in fatigues and other military accessories, and acting in a coordinated fashion” violates Virginia law when it engages in crowd control or other activities reserved for law enforcement.
Under the Code of Virginia, only the governor or his designee may call forth a militia or any part thereof to state active duty for service.
Almquist said she wants to see things move forward in a positive way, starting with the free training provided by the Georgetown institute. Mayor Tim Proctor said he would discuss the training with town staff.
After hearing O’Brien’s comments, Annette Cashatt said she was glad to hear the police department was against the militia helping during the protest.
“I believe you when you said they could not come and help,” she said to council members.
There were also concerns raised over reports of militia members pointing their weapons at protesters during the Broadway protest, but that could not be confirmed.
“We don’t know if the people in the woods pointing guns at us were militia, but we know they were there and didn’t stay at the farmers market,” Almquist said.
Proctor ended the public comment period by saying he was in contact with O’Brien when they found out about the protest and militias coming, adding that the town would “not be a road block to anyone who wanted to be there.”
Obvious socialist snoops attempting to promote distrust of police and nefarious collusion. These are the kind of well-financed liberal troublemakers that are infesting our communitiest to promote the left-wing agendas. Then, they run to their media partner(s) for publicity.
