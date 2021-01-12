GROTTOES — With nearly a month left until the deadline, Grottoes Town Council will move forward with filling its vacancy.
After the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting, interim Town Manager Joe Paxton said council is working toward setting up interviews with prospective candidates for the vacant council seat.
“We received four applications,” Paxton said.
Paxton said council hopes to have interviews scheduled by Jan. 25 to have someone appointed by the February council meeting.
Council has until Feb. 14 to fill the vacant seat, according to the town’s charter.
The vacancy was made following the resignation of Jo Plaster, who was elected mayor in November.
The applicant appointed to the position will serve until Nov. 2 — the next general election.
Another item Town Council discussed Monday was the possibility of hiring The Berkley Group to search for a permanent town manager. The Berkley Group is a local government consulting firm that offers experts specializing in various roles of local government administration and departments.
Paxton, a consultant with The Berkley Group, only works for the town on a part-time basis and his contract expires on April 15.
Although council did not take any action on hiring The Berkley Group, Paxton said council will discuss the option further throughout the month.
Council concluded its meeting with a more than hourlong closed session to discuss “prospective candidates for appointment to public office of a public body” and “matters relating to the disposition of publicly owned property.”
Upon exiting closed session, the only vote taken was to certify that council members only discussed matters relating to what was publicized.
The closed session made up nearly the entirety of Monday’s meeting. Only 10 minutes accounted for the council’s open meeting.
