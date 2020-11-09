Bridgewater’s multipurpose theater would have been celebrating its first year of successful operations, but after shows were canceled and doors closed for months, town staff members are looking to see how the Sipe Center will continue in 2021.
During today’s meeting, Bridgewater Town Council members will discuss the Sipe Center’s schedule for next year as the deadline to book live performances approaches.
Council will not take any action, according to the agenda.
Town Manager Jay Litten said in his staff report that the town has found itself in a familiar situation of having to make a decision about an uncertain future.
“If there are to be live performances at Sipe Center in 2021, the time to book the acts is now,” he said. “Unfortunately, there is no consensus as to when humankind might be able to defeat the novel coronavirus.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, nearly $6,000 in refunds was issued for canceled shows at the Sipe Center. The theater didn’t open back up until July, but with limitations.
For movie showings, only 77 tickets were available and tickets were sold using reserved seating to ensure a minimum of two seats remained between patrons.
The theater also offered private party rentals for up to 77 people. In the rented space, parties are able to bring their own films or video games to enjoy projected on the big screen, and concessions are also available.
Looking toward next year, Litten said staff had adopted three principles: Sipe Center performances improve the quality of life in Bridgewater; the best predictor of the near-future is the present; and an effective vaccine is likely to be approved in 2020 and distributed in 2021.
“Our best guess, and it is a guess, is that Virginia’s distancing regulations will loosen shortly after March 15,” Litten said. “Based on all of this, our current thinking is to present a slate of shows, selling no more than 77 [tickets] to each.”
Litten said ticket prices were likely to be higher in response to people expressing their willingness to pay more when the theater was open in 2019 and 2020.
If safety regulations are relaxed, more tickets will be sold for upcoming shows.
Litten said in his staff report that it is important to remember that money is likely to be lost on nearly any show the town presents with restricted ticket sales.
“Still, we believe that Sipe Center provides a valuable outlet for people, and it is our best judgement and fervent hope that the worst of the coronavirus will be behind us by [the second quarter] of 2021,” he said.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on amending the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Amendments would adjust revenues and expenditures in several categories and increase the budget by $583,000.
Budget categories that will see increases include community development, administration, economic development, general properties, parks and recreation, police department, sanitation, sewer, streets, treasurer, water distribution and water treatment.
Changes to expenditures includes already appropriated payments to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and local businesses under the BEST program.
Town Council will consider taking action on the proposed budget amendments.
