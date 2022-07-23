Six Rockingham County towns have identified ways to spend $50,000 to bolster tourism in their communities using a grant program funded by revenue from the county’s transient occupancy tax.
The requests, which will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, include improvements at town parks, enhanced signage, a pavilion and a boat launch.
Rockingham County increased its transient occupancy tax for hotels and bed-and-breakfasts from 2% to 5% in 2019. Three of the 5 percent collected must be spent on tourism activities, according to county officials. There is approximately $1 million available.
Elkton officials propose using $50,000 for its future downtown market pavilion, according to the town’s application. As town officials complete a site plan, the proposed 24-by-120-foot pavilion, including parking and other facilities, would likely cost between $300,000 and $500,000.
Possible events for the venue could include a weekly farmers markets in the summer, music festivals, Elkton Autumn Days — which typically has more than 10,000 people in attendance — and the EPIC Beer and Wine Festival.
Mount Crawford seeks funding for a boat launch on the North River behind the town’s municipal building. Funding will be used to build the boat launch and a handicapped-accessible pathway, town officials said in the application, and construction bids have already been received.
The project’s total cost is $225,000, and the town has already received bids to build it. Rockingham County’s grant funding would be used with a Department of Wildlife Resources grant the town was awarded in December 2020, according to the town’s application.
In Timberville, town officials applied for funding to build a bathroom and pavilion at American Legion Park. In the application, town officials noted the park has hosted the Timberville Christmas Village, the Timberville Winter Festival, an annual Halloween Trunk or Treat, National Night Out and an Ultimate Frisbee league.
“The lack of restroom facilities is quite a hinderance on operating successful events at this location,” Timberville officials wrote in the application. “With the addition of these facilities it would allow us to expand the events that already draw in tourists and consumers from outside the town.”
Officials estimate costs to build the site at $75,000 to $200,000, depending on design and material cost. Timberville’s Town Council already allocated $200,000 to cover the cost.
County funding would help spur along funding for wayfinding projects in Dayton, town officials proposed, as the town is in the process of designing and programming a new wayfinding sign system to enhance tourism and economic development efforts in the town.
Town officials initiated the project in 2017, and partial funding was awarded in 2019 from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Grant, according to the application. The town hired Frazier Associates as the project’s consultant, and assembled a wayfinding task group to come up with a design “reflective of Dayton’s unique character,” town officials said in the application.
Dayton has budgeted $150,000 for the project, including $25,000 from the federal grant and $75,000 from its capital funds. The projected cost for 20 directional signs is $85,000, and the price for two gateway signs is estimated at between $40,000 and $60,000.
“The intent of this program is to guide visitors and locals throughout town in an efficient manner while enhancing their visitor experience,” town officials wrote in the application. “We are confident that the new sign system will draw attention to the destinations listed and improve the overall awareness of all the Town has to offer.”
Grottoes officials seek funding for a similar proposal, as it desires to reinvent the four main entryways and its two town parks with stone signage and landscaping. In total, the six signs would cost $42,000, and landscaping would cost $8,000, Grottoes officials wrote in the application.
“Entrances and exits are essential,” Grottoes officials wrote in the application. “Visitors’ opinions are formed by first and last impressions. These portals to our community will provide visitors with an unconscious message. Clean entranceways and exits indicate that the person is entering a community that cares.”
Grant funding in Broadway is proposed for permanent restrooms at Heritage Park, according to the town’s application. Town officials said the park is active daily, and hosts dozens of community events each year, drawing people from outside Rockingham County.
Currently, the park has portable toilets. The infrastructure improvements, town officials said, would also benefit the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail, a 48.5 mile multiuse trail that would transform an unused railroad track for outdoor recreation and has a trailhead at Broadway.
Broadway allocated $100,000 for the project, with no other state or federal matching funds, town officials said.
Bridgewater has not yet submitted an application for funding. Its proposal will be considered by county officials once it is submitted.
County staff recommends all six submitted applications receive the full $50,000.
