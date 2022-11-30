As the temporary Lee Street bridge in Broadway goes up, motorists’ speeds should go down, officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation say.
According to VDOT, the work-zone speed limit on Lee Street, or Va. 259, in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph beginning Thursday. The speed limit reduction is to protect work crews and motorists at the Linville Creek bridge replacement project, between Holly Hill Street and Va. 42.
Next week, Lee Street traffic will use a temporary bridge over Linville Creek, VDOT officials said. Contractors will demolish the old bridge and build a permanent replacement.
The temporary crossing will serve traffic through November 2023, VDOT officials said. There will be no dedicated right-turn lane from eastbound Lee Street onto Main Street, and a single lane will serve motorists going straight and turning right at the intersection.
Motorists are expected to start using the new permanent bridge in November 2023, and should expect minor traffic restrictions through spring 2024 during the project’s final phases.
VDOT officials said the Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951, and has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will be built in the same location, and will be about seven feet wider and have a 6-foot sidewalk.
In June, VDOT awarded a nearly $5 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols of Fishersville. The project is expected to be completed by April 26, 2024.
