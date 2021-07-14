For more than 90 minutes Monday, members of the Rockingham County community voiced their opinions on the rights of transgender students, including using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
The comments came as Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, presented model policies to the School Board concerning transgender rights from the Virginia Department of Education.
Most of the 200 people in attendance were in opposition, citing everything from the potential for sexual assault, a rise in teen pregnancy, pushing ideas of “sex” on young minds, and using bathrooms for illegal activity.
There were advocates as well, including a recent graduate of Broadway High School who shared his experience as a transgender male. Also participating in public comment was a surgeon from Augusta Health, who spoke about the science of gender being more than just a binary system, as well as the health risks associated with denying gender identity.
And while there were many opinions and feelings on both sides, when it comes to the facts, Patrick Fritz, a resident of Broadway and retired military, summed them up: “This is a mandate. Obey the law. The law says this will happen. This will happen. This is going to happen. This is not a request. This doesn’t care about your feelings. Fact over feelings, and the fact is, this is the law and this is what will be done. End of story.”
While there will be parental concerns associated with providing gender-affirming bathrooms to all public school students come fall, the fact that it is happening is what Scheikl wants to make clear.
The General Assembly passed a law requiring school divisions to adopt policies protecting transgender rights, and a previous legal challenge to a school division’s transgender bathroom ban was successful.
On June 28, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, allowing lower court decisions ruling in favor of a former student and transgender man, Gavin Grimm. Grimm sued the board for the right to use the bathroom that aligns with his gender identity.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit both ruled that the board violated Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause by prohibiting Grimm from using the same restrooms as other boys and forcing him to use separate restrooms.
“The law is settled,” Scheikl said.
While other aspects of model policies presented by the Virginia Department of Education earlier this year could be disputed in court, the matter of whether a student can use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity is over.
Now, school divisions must enforce the law.
“The oath as school board members and the oath as superintendent says we must uphold the law,” Scheikl said. “We don’t have the authority to ignore the law.”
Monday’s Rockingham County School Board meeting will likely not be the last that constituents opposed to transgender rights make their feelings known, but in keeping with the law, Scheikl will present proposed policies to the board in August.
First, Scheikl and board members will meet with legal counsel to make sure the proposed policies cover all aspects of the law. That includes changing the language of the nondiscrimination policy to include opposition to discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender identity.
Whether the policy changes include something specific on bathroom policy remains to be seen. Rockingham County Public Schools does not currently have a bathroom policy, Scheikl said. Despite this, building administrators have worked with students and families in the past to make sure students have access to the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity, Scheikl said.
As a result, the issue of bathroom use has in the past been considered more a building procedure rather than a policy. It’s possible it could remain so moving forward, but that will depend on what legal counsel says, Scheikl said.
But Scheikl said the school division will uphold the law and the rights of all students to a safe learning environment, which includes access to bathrooms.
“We say we’re here for all kids. And that means all,” he said.
That’s not to say that parents who have concerns about privacy won’t be heard.
“I respect parents who have privacy concerns very much,” Scheikl said, adding that while issues of privacy will be addressed, policy will not bend to meet them. “We can offer privacy options for those students.”
The Rockingham County School Board will not meet again until Aug. 9.
