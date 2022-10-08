For Susan Rhodes, a congregant of over 50 years of a Broadway-adjacent Mennonite church, the place has always been a hub for her family and social life, in addition to a house of worship.
“I have been here my whole entire life,” Rhodes said. “That was my social and my church group, too, growing up. Having a group now to come to and be a part of, it’s very welcoming.”
Rhodes said she plans to be buried in the cemetery, pointing out the plot near her parents’ burials and a younger brother who preceded her in death.
“It’s not a bad spot,” Rhodes said, looking out over the hill toward rolling farmland and the cerulean sky on a temperate mid-September day. “At least I’ve got a place to go.”
Trissels Mennonite Church is celebrating its 200th anniversary on Oct. 21-23 with the release of a new book chronicling its history from 1822, when the original church meeting house was built adjacent to a cemetery, which was purchased along with the land from the Neff family, church historians said.
“Under the Oaks: A History of Trissels Mennonite Church” was written by Elwood Yoder, a local Mennonite historian who was hired by the church.
The book is being published this month and will be released along with a full weekend slated with family, faith-based and history-focused events for the anniversary, according to the church’s pastor, Harold Miller.
Though the bicentennial marks 200 years since the original meeting house was constructed — Trissels Mennonite is said to be the first Mennonite meeting house built in Virginia — congregants said the history of the church is more entwined with the Gothic typeface names carved into the stone monuments in the cemetery, which predates the original church structure.
Interred in the cemetery are sometimes multiple generations of family members, including 13 recorded burials with the surname Fulk, 41 Spitzer burials, 62 Showalter burials, 19 Pennington burials, 16 Emswiler burials, and 26 known burials with the name Turner.
The oldest known burial in the church’s cemetery is that of Margaret Huber Burkholder, who died in 1798 and was married to Peter Burkholder Sr. The stone marking their graves was erected in 1979. The original stone is preserved in the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center in Harrisonburg.
“There are descendants all over this Valley from Margaret and Peter Burkholder,” Yoder said. “At least one of them is still at Trissels today. A lot of people in the Valley will know the name Peter Burkholder Sr.”
The cemetery is said to contain over 1,000 graves, many unmarked that could potentially predate Huber Burkholder’s grave. The cemetery became a community cemetery around 1816, Trissels official historian Eunice Geil Showalter said.
The church property and cemetery, which was sold to the Mennonites by the Neff family before the 1822 church was built, is tucked on a wooded bluff above Cedar Run Creek, within a grove of oak trees — a symbol of the church’s heritage, Geil Showalter said.
“It’s not that big of a congregation,” Yoder said, estimating around 80 people regularly attend services, with many members of the founding families having moved away. “But it has survived and thrived that time, over 200 years.”
The original church was made of logs and was the size of a small apartment or a large bedroom, about 20 feet by 25 feet, Yoder said. The location — now tucked in a quilt of farmland — was a perfect central location for farming Mennonites who migrated to the Shenandoah Valley.
“Farming families from Pennsylvania needed good land and farms to raise their families,” Yoder said. “This location ended up being here because people donated some land in the middle of where they had settled.”
Having a central meeting place at all — in a time when Mennonites congregated in their homes for Sunday worship — was a question that was hotly debated in the church at the time, Yoder said.
More than just human nature, or skepticism about changing tradition, Miller said part of the debate could have been about staying true to Mennonite values of humility and simplicity — a meeting house was “worldly” to some.
In fact, the word “church” wasn’t used to refer to the structure until modern times. The building was called a “meeting house,” because the “church” was literally the group of people who worshiped there.
Though the meaning has evolved and the building itself is now referred to as a church, historians at Trissels hold firm the history being celebrated for the bicentennial is a history of families.
“The church is much more than a building or a cemetery,” said Yoder, who spent four years working on the church’s history book, interviewing congregants when there weren’t written records. “It’s a living group of people who are interested in worship and figuring out what it means to be believers today.”
