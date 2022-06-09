A Leesburg-based company is proposing a 31-acre truck stop off of Interstate 81 at the Mauzy interchange, according to county documents.
Gas City LLC is requesting to rezone 31.2 acres of land north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business interchange district. Gas City is also requesting a special-use permit concurrent with its rezoning request.
Rockingham County established the new business interchange zoning last year, according to Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development. According to county documents, the business interchange district aims to provide services to those traveling on the interstate.
According to a draft conceptual site plan, Gas City proposes a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash.
On Tuesday, members of Rockingham County’s Planning Commission and its Board of Supervisors will conduct a site visit.
Garcharan Lail, a representative of Gas City, said the proposed facility would be similar to the Liberty station at the interchange.
Lail said that while this would be Gas City’s first venture in Rockingham County, the company owns 12 similar properties across Virginia.
“Interstate 81 is a very heavy travel route,” Lail said.
Since the inception of the business interchange district in 2021, county officials have rezoned only one property to the business interchange district. In February, the Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request from Lispen LLC, which sought to change 45 acres east of Interstate 81 on the south side of Friedens Church Road in Mount Crawford.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission is expected to hear Gas City’s request at its July meeting.
