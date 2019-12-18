Former Planning Commissioner Brent Trumbo has been appointed to serve District 1 on the Board of Supervisors, filling a vacancy after Pablo Cuevas retired.
Trumbo will serve until the successful candidate of a special election on Nov. 3, 2020, can be qualified and take office, according to County Administrator Stephen King. The special election will be to fill an unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
“I appreciate the confidence and I will do my best,” he told the board.
Trumbo will represent District 1, which includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville and the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Trumbo, 60, has experience working for Rockingham County as he was appointed to serve on the Planning Commission in September 2010 and served until January 2019.
During his time on as a planning commissioner, he considered 111 rezoning requests, reviewed and revised the county’s nine agricultural and forestall districts, amended zoning and subdivision ordinances and worked on the capital improvements program, according to county documents.
He also devoted his time for numerous work sessions, field trips, meetings and issues involving the Planning Commission while balancing individual landowner rights and community goals.
Trumbo worked to establish the state-legislated Urban Development Area and was honored during a March Planning Commission meeting for his service.
He is also president and CEO of Trumbo Electric in Broadway, where he was worked since 1974 as a part-time electrician’s helper and warehouse assistant.
Trumbo Electric is the oldest electrical design and construction company in western Virginia and a pioneer in design and build construction, according to King. The company was founded in Broadway in 1948 by his father, Norvell.
Trumbo said he plans to retire from Trumbo Electric soon after serving 34 years as president, saying “it is time to serve my community.”
“I am sure there will be new things to learn and I am looking forward to working with the fellow board members,” Trumbo said. “And I want to thank Pablo for his service to the county.”
