BRIDGEWATER — On Feb. 1, 2022, Samantha Martin was winding down a day at school as a sophomore at Turner Ashby High School.
It was just another day, when a message came over the intercom from then Assistant Principal Chris Noll. The school was under a modified lockdown, meaning students could not leave the school building.
“We were told just to stay calm,” Samantha said. But she started hearing rumors of a shooter at Bridgewater College. “I didn’t want to believe it.”
Earlier that day, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Bridgewater College campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson responded to a call about a suspicious man on the grounds near Memorial Hall.
Virginia State Police said that after a brief interaction with the man, he opened fire and shot Painter and Jefferson killing both. The suspect ran after the 911 call went out.
Students and staff at Turner Ashby High School said being so close to the incident left a deep mark on the school community. Many students planned to go to Bridgewater College upon graduation. Others had family members who were students or staff there.
Samantha’s mom, Jenny Martin, was a professor at Bridgewater College, teaching on campus that day. Samantha’s brother, Patrick, was a student at the college, who was also on campus.
Samantha said she texted her mom, who replied she was hiding in her locked office, in a closet. Jenny Martin relayed the message that Patrick was safe, in hiding, too.
Samantha said her brother Patrick was in the building next to where the school shooting occurred. Patrick and a few others had locked themselves in a bathroom.
Eventually, after the shooter was arrested, Martin was home safely with her mom, while her brother, who was also safe, remained on campus. Samantha said she and her mom watched the news and were in shock.
Samantha said as a professor, her mom Jenny was focused on what she could do for her students who had witnessed the shootings. Samantha was focused on what she could do to help her mom, she said.
“I doesn’t feel real,” Samantha said, now that a year has passed since those events. “And if it was real, it feels like a long time ago.”
Despite the shooting, Samantha said she still plans to attend Bridgewater College and study elementary school education, after graduating from high school.
Chris Noll was the Assistant Principal at Turner Ashby High School on the day of the Bridgewater College shooting. But then principal, Phil Judd, was out of the school that day.
Noll, who is now Principal at Turner Ashby remembers School Resource Officer, Larry Good, coming into his office and announcing they needed to go into a modified lockdown.
It also happened to be Deputy Good’s first day as a school resource officer at Turner Ashby.
While a modified lockdown meant “the threat isn’t here,” it presented a logistical challenge — students needed to leave for work and internships and students from Massanutten Technical Center were trying to come back to Turner Ashby, Noll said.
He told students to remain calm and only shared information that he knew for sure, Noll said.
“I remember standing beside Deputy Good and listening to the chatter on his radio,” Noll said. “So I was starting to learn how real it was.”
But by the time the details were being confirmed about the deaths of two officers, students were home for the night.
Noll knew the affects of the events at Bridgewater College would impact students in different ways.
“The interconnections with Bridgewater College, there are many layers,” Noll said. “We have [TAHS] graduates who are students there. There are students who have parents who work there. There are students who are connected to the law enforcement community. We had students who live where the shooter ran across their yards.”
Noll made sure that students had the opportunity to talk if they wanted to, he said. Counseling was available.
For Turner Ashby history teacher, Tracey Michael, it seemed that students needed a chance to share their stories, or share the story of a friend who was there, or a family member.
“It was their way of processing,” Michael said. “They needed listening to and reassuring that they are okay, and that this is still a safe community despite what happened.”
Michael remembers the moment word came to her the shooting had happened. It was toward the end of teaching an advanced placement government class and that year, students were still allowed to use their cell phones in class.
Michael said she noticed a student looking at her phone and shaking. The student’s face had lost all its color.
Word got out via text message someone at Bridgewater College was shooting, that two people had been killed and the shooter had fled.
“I just kept thinking, ‘This doesn’t happen here,’” Michael said. After they went into modified lockdown, Michael told her students to remain calm and to not panic before facts were known.
“I had students who didn’t want to go out into the hallway,” Michael said after the bell rang for students to go to their next class.
After school, Michael, a Bridgewater College alumna, remembers watching the coverage of her Alma Mater on the news. She was in shock, Michael said.
“I just sat and watched the same school I felt so safe at, roaming around day and night,” Michael said. “I just couldn’t believe that it could happen there.”
Despite the occurrence of school shootings, there are initiatives in place to make students feel safer in Rockingham County Public Schools, Noll said.
Turner Ashby High School participates in “Safe and Caring Schools,” which consists of a cohort of students who meet regularly to study trauma and make suggestions on how TAHS can be a safer and more caring school.
In addition, TAHS has received a grant to participate in “Sources of Strength,” which is an upstream suicide prevention initiative. “Upstream” meaning catching the problem before you go over the waterfall, Noll said.
Broadway High School has participated in “Sources of Strength” for three years. The program focuses on building areas of trust, whether it be peers, family, church or a trusted teacher.
“We try to make sure all students feel connected to the school community,” Noll said. “Creating a safe place is our top priority.”
