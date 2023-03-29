BRIDGEWATER — Family and Consumer Science students at Turner Ashby High School put their skills to the test in an effort to assist the area’s unsheltered community.
Debra Bontz, director of homeless ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church and a retired Family and Consumer Science teacher, saw firsthand the needs of homeless individuals and reached out to Joni Lam, Family and Consumer Science teacher at Turner Ashby, to see if there was something her students could do to care for the homeless.
Bontz and Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Laura Dent gave a presentation on the needs in the community regarding homelessness to the school’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America in February, and 10 sleeping bags and 40 care kits later, Turner Ashby junior and the school’s FCCLA president Grayson Long presented the items to Bontz on Tuesday.
“Our old homeless shelter actually closed down in Harrisonburg, so that was also what helped us want to do this community service project, because we saw a need,” Long said.
Open Doors suspended its shelter operations after it left James Madison University’s D-Hub Aug. 15 but has since operated a thermal shelter season over the winter. The city purchased property at 1111 N. Main St. last year to establish the city’s first permanent low-barrier shelter, which officials aim to have operational in November.
Long said in February, students made “You Matter” cards, which have encouraging messages, Bible verses or special quotes for homeless individuals, as well as personal hygiene kits, which feature tissues, a washcloth, lip balm, cough drops and band-aids.
“Our unique aspect was our sleeping bags, which are actually made from hospital sterilization wrap,” Long said. “When they take kits of surgical instruments and sterilize them, it gets wrapped in this material, and then unwrapped before they go to perform a procedure, and then just thrown away. It’s not damaged, it’s not dirty, it just has already served its purpose of keeping the instruments clean.”
Long said Turner Ashby teachers reached out to nurses they knew, who were able to start collecting the materials for the class. Long said the material is waterproof, insulated and durable.
Lam’s Independent Living class completed the sewing on the sleeping bags, Long said. Turner Ashby junior Briley Wilhelm said she mastered her sewing skills through creating the sleeping bags. The most rewarding thing for her, she said, was knowing that her and her classmates were making a difference in other people’s lives.
Bontz echoed similar sentiments. She said after she gave her presentation, she asked students what their takeaways were.
“They said that the skills that we are learning in class will help to keep us from being homeless, and will help the homeless,” Bontz said. “So they saw a real need, why they were doing it.”
About 150 students participated in the project. Students have been engaged in the process, Long said.
The project will also be entered in a statewide FCCLA competition. Long will make a portfolio explaining the project’s impact and how it came to be and how many people it was able to reach. She will also have to give a speech describing the project to a panel of judges.
“That’s how all this becomes leadership,” Bontz said.
Homelessness can happen to anyone, Bontz said, and people shouldn’t be judgmental to those experiencing homelessness.
Long said the most rewarding part of the project is not only helping the homeless but also educating those in the community about homelessness.
“I feel like a lot of people think that homelessness only happens in big cities, when in reality, here in our own little city of Harrisonburg, Virginia, homelessness is a real issue,” Long said. “It needs to be talked about, it needs to be presented to people who maybe are unfamiliar with it. So I think it was super important to educate our students on the issue of homelessness.”
