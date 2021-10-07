BRIDGEWATER -- Every day when Avelia Shindyapin comes out of the locker room, she has her head in a book, according to gym teacher Greg Watson.
When Watson sees she has a new book, he always asks, "What book are you reading today?"
Recently, the answer surprised Watson. The Turner Ashby High School freshman answered, "My own."
Avelia had a goal: Publish her first book by the time she started high school. With "Sofia in Nisl," Avelia accomplished her goal. The book hit Amazon, the platform that also publishes the book, on the first day of high school.
The blurb on the back of the book and on Amazon.com sets the story's fantastical stage.
"Late one night, Sofia and Andres discover an amazing world, hidden away where they would least expect it. This world is Nisl, and it’s bursting with magic, creatures, and objects they’d only heard of in fairy tales. Fortunately, they make some new friends who can show and explain all these wonders. But maybe Nisl isn’t as perfect as it first seems. Maybe getting back home won’t be as easy as they thought. Maybe it’s not possible at all," the blurb says.
The idea for the book is loosely based on a dream, or perhaps lived experience, of one of Avelia's friends from North Carolina, where she lived until about a year ago. The friend claims that is was a lived experience, but Avelia has her doubts.
Either way, she turned a vague story into a 126-page book.
Avelia has been writing since middle school and was motivated by her dad to write her first collection of short stories last year. He told her if she could do it in a month, he would buy her a bike.
Living here in Bridgewater, Avelia hasn't made many friends, yet but word is getting around about her book, and she knows at least two of her peers have bought it.
Watson has also bought the book.
"I said, 'What do you mean when wrote a book?'" Watson said after first learning about "Sofia In Nisl." "I just thought it was really impressive, and people deserve to know about it."
When asked what is most important to her about her book, Avelia said she finds three things most important. Firstly, that she did it. Secondly, that it came from her imagination. And thirdly, that it became better than her first draft.
