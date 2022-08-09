The Rockingham County School Board unanimously voted to name the Turner Ashby High School gymnasium after longtime teacher, coach and athletic director Larry Pence during a meeting Monday.
Pence attended the meeting with his wife, Mandy, and their family.
"I am highly honored by this distinction," Pence said. "I want to thank my fellow coaches, the athletes who served under me. I want to thank my student managers, scorekeepers ... not the athletes but supported the program. And I want to thank the parents of these youngsters."
Pence began his RCPS career in 1961 and was the head boys basketball coach. During his 35 years in education Pence led the team to a state championship during the 1967-68 season. He has been inducted into the Bridgewater College sports hall of fame, as well as the Virginia High School League hall of fame. Pence coined the motto "excellence through athletics" and influenced many young people, said Principal Chris Noll.
Noll spoke to the School Board and said he received 16 letters from the community supporting the naming of the gym after Pence.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said these processes always start with the community. Scheikl was about to read a resolution for the naming, but School Board Vice Chair Jackie Lohr asked if she could be the one to read the resolution. Both Pence and his wife were Lohr's 4-H leaders when she was growing up.
The resolution listed Pence's accomplishments, which included coordinating the move of Turner Ashby to where it is housed currently in Bridgewater. Pence has also served as a 4-H and Rockingham County Fair volunteer.
Pence retired from RCPS in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.