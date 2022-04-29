It's pretty unusual getting to work with your best friend from grade school for the entirely of your professional career, and to watch as the two of you follow mirrored career paths.
But that's what's happened for Phil Judd and Eric Baylor. The two met in elementary school, played football together in high school, and both went into teaching. Baylor and Judd became administrators at the same time and even worked as assistant principals at the same school before going on to be principals. Baylor was the principal at East Rockingham High School from the time of the school's construction until this school year. Judd has been the principal at Turner Ashby High School for seven years, and eight years as the assistant principal before that.
It looked like their careers were finally starting to deviated when Baylor took a new position in Central Office as the work-based learning coordinator, working with high school students across Rockingham County Public Schools to pursue internships, mentorships, apprenticeships and employment after graduation.
But a story such as this always has a happy ending. Because of the success of Baylor's first year as the work-based learning coordinator, the position was expanded. Beginning July 1, Judd will be the division's second full-time work based-learning coordinator, working with his old friend once again.
"Eric just took that and ran with it," Judd said of the Central Office position. "When he took that job I knew he was going to do something special with it. And it's flourished because that's just the person that he is."
While getting to work with Baylor again is the cheery on top of the sundae, Judd's choice to leave Turner Ashby was also motivated by the fact that his son will be a freshman at the school next year. Judd discussed it with his family and decided that his son deserves to be just another student, and not the principal's son. Judd never wanted to put pressure on teachers or coaches to treat his son differently knowing who his dad was.
Judd also wanted a more normal work schedule that didn't see him on call 24/7 and away most nights attending events.
"You have to bring your A-game every day and it can be grueling," Judd said. "You have to ask yourself, do I have the necessary passion to continue performing at this job at the level everyone needs me to be?"
And while Judd could answer yes to that question, it felt like the right time to step down and the right opportunity to do something new.
But that doesn't mean Judd won't miss being a principal at Turner Ashby. Judd attended and graduated from TA. His experience those four years made him want to go into teaching.
"TA did so much for me that I wanted to give back to the school and the community," Judd said. "And I feel like I've done that."
But it won't be a total goodbye. Along with middle and high school students across the county, Judd will still be working with TA students. Judd said he's looking forward to helping students find their passion and the right opportunities before they leave high school that will impact them long after they graduate.
And it doesn't hurt that Judd will once again be working alongside someone he's known for decades, who has had the same professional experience as he has.
"We started this journey together 30 years ago, it only seems right that we go out of it together," Judd said.
