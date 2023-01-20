BRIDGEWATER -- Leslie Stevens put a question forth to her students in the fall of 2020 -- how to put a yearbook together when students are not physically in the building.
The Turner Ashby High School staff has been known for its excellence and nationwide recognition since the early 2000s. But even with all of her experience and expertise, Stevens admitted that this was a task that almost seemed too much even for them.
But as was seen throughout the pandemic, underestimating students is a fool's errand.
While sitting behind their computer screens, the roughly 100 students in yearbook came up with a theme and a concept for what would go on to become the school's most successful yearbook ever.
The 2020-2021 yearbook titled "You Only Know the Half of It," featured two distinct sections: photos and stories from virtual learning and photos and stories from hybrid learning. The story that the yearbook told was that TAHS students, during the pandemic, didn't know the "half of" what their peers were doing.
"It's important that it has to have a story that can run throughout," Stevens said. "Can you tell that story throughout the year? We have to tell that story before we even think about layout."
For their efforts during the pandemic, "You Don't Know the Half of It," was awarded both a gold crown from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association and a Pacemaker award from the National Scholastic Press Association, making that book the most award-winning in the school's history.
It's that attention to detail and the yearbook as a whole that has made Turner Ashby High School one of the more successful yearbook programs in the state. The school has won eight Pacemakers, and seven gold or silver crowns.
Stevens has been the yearbook advisor and photojournalism teacher since 2004 and beginning in 2005 the yearbook has received a trophy class rating from the Virginia High School League -- the equivalent of a state championship.
When Stevens took the job as the yearbook advisor and photojournalism teacher in 2004 she had about 20 students total. Now, she has 120 students across four sections.
"I'm just glad [the school] is buying what I'm selling," Stevens said. She originally fell in love with yearbook while teaching at Stuarts Draft High School. But coming to Turner Ashby was her first opportunity to focus solely on yearbook and photojournalism, Stevens said.
Outside of the theme, Stevens said it's the attention to detail that sets Turner Ashby's program apart from other schools'. Each page is edited over the course of six the eight weeks. Every word is read and re-read, after font, graphic or picture are chosen.
With 120 students Stevens is able to guide students in what they do best. One student might not be great with words, but has an eagle eye for design. Another student might be a greater talker and Stevens makes that individual an interviewer.
It's a winning formula. Turner Ashby is once again a finalist for a crown and a Pacemaker and is the only high school in Virginia to be recognized for both.
The yearbook team will find out in March if they received a crown during a conference in New York. They will find out about the Pacemaker award in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.